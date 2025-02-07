Illinois Football WR Justin Bowick Reunites With Former Head Coach
New Illinois wide receiver Justin Bowick is no stranger to adaptability. After spending his first two seasons of college football at Eastern Illinois and enjoying moderate success (48 receptions, 749 receiving yards and eight touchdowns), he decided to made a switch.
As a junior in 2024, Bowick transferred to Ball State, led by then-head coach Mike Neu. Although Bowick played just four games (due to an undisclosed injury), he made the most of his time in Muncie, Indiana, finishing third on the team in receiving yards (383) with three touchdowns. He even retained a year of eligibility by redshirting.
Now in Champaign, Bowick can count on at least one familiar face – and hopefully a bit of added comfort in the Illini offense – with Neu having recently been named Illinois' senior offensive analyst.
Although Bowick says he had no prior knowledge of Neu joining the Illini when he made his own decision to transfer, he says he's glad their paths have crossed again.
"We got a good relationship," he told WCIA on Tuesday, "so that will be kind of cool."
And Bowick is equally excited to start working with a new group in Champaign, where the Illini have produced a number of NFL players – including wide receivers – and will likely add another to the list in draft-bound Pat Bryant.
"They've been great," Bowick said of the coaching staff. "They got a lot of experience with guys in the NFL, to develop a lot of guys that [get to] the position I want to be in one day."
Bowick called his moves from Eastern Illinois to Ball State to Illinois "a learning experience," noting that he has now played at a variety of levels in Division I.
"I'd say it's a very good road for me," Bowick said.
"It has taught me a lot, just helped me become the player I am today."