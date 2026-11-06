On Wednesday, coach Bret Bielema previewed Illinois’ Friday night matchup with Nebraska (7:00 p.m. CT, FOX). He broke down the Cornhuskers squad in all three phases, offered a few injury updates and touched on the Illini’s recent addition of Notre Dame to the upcoming slate (2027 and 2028).

Illinois is mostly healthy – but Jayshon Platt is out again

Oct 25, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Jayshon Platt (3) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jayshon [Platt] won’t go. Obviously, you’ll see that tonight in the injury report. But we’ve probably been as healthy as we’ve been overall, and came out of last week really healthy. [Quarterback] Katin [Houser] played obviously earlier than ever [expected] , and had no setbacks.

“So excited to see him jump into it. Love that he got the reps last week. So it makes it play into this week even better. So, excited about that opportunity. Other than that, we should be good to go.”

Bielema explained that Platt, a prized transfer from FAU, practiced for two weeks before Illinois went on bye, but then he suffered a setback. He said there’s an “outside chance” of Platt suiting up for the Illini this year.

Tywan Cox is out for the year

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Unforutnately, it’s a non-surgery injury, but we will lose him for the rest of this year. We expect him to be back with us in the Spring. So, Tywan [Cox] had done a lot of really good things. Unfortunately, last year he had a shoulder surgery cut [his season] short. So, super excited about Tywan’s growth, but, yeah, he won’t be with us this year.”

For a few weeks early in the 2026 season, Cox looked like the CB2 the Illini were searching for opposite Juice Clarke. But, evidently, Cox won’t be able to fill that role as he’ll be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Bret Bielema on scheduling Notre Dame for next year

Mark the calendars. 📅



The Illini head to South Bend in 2027 before hosting Notre Dame in 2028. pic.twitter.com/NCPy2AzGi7 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 3, 2026

“So when Josh [Whitman] came to me, I know there’s a lot being said, but we moved off Missouri like almost two months ago. We were just waiting for the moment for that to happen. So I knew we weren’t playing them.

“[We] had subbed in Eastern Illinois, because the world of college football was a little bit different back then. So, we were subbing in them. And then when Josh came to me and said, ‘Hey, because of the new 24-team [College Football Playoff] format, we got to pick up a Power 4 program.’

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

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Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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“And the choices were a couple other schools and Notre Dame. And I looked at him and I said, ‘Notre Dame.’ And he said, ‘Notre Dame’ at the same time. So, I think it was pretty awesome to have that. To get a home-and-home.”

Well, on one hand, no one can say Bielema is ducking any competition. On the other, the Illini just gave themselves an extra tally in the loss column. Kudos to Bielema for actively seeking out the toughest foe, but this one may come back to bite Illinois come CFP time in the 2027 season.

Bret Bielema breaks down all three phases of Nebraska

Oct 31, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think offensively, it’s no question,” began Bielema. “Their quarterback makes everything go. They got a couple receivers. They got a tight end that’s very gifted. I think their running backs are more than adequate. Offensive line is good.

“Defensively, I’ve known this D-coordinator [Rob Aurich] through – he comes from San Diego State. [San Diego State head coach] Sean Lewis is a guy [that] used to play for me, so I’ve always followed Sean’s career. So I knew he felt really good about him when the transition happened. You can tell he’s extremely smart. I saw a couple of interviews with him this week.

“He’s very detailed in his prep, very confident in his beliefs. Special teams, very opportunistic. So, yeah we’ve got a tremendous challenge. Obviously, three weeks ago they were 5-0 on top of it, and they’ve lost three tough games to three really good opponents.”

It does all start with Nebraska’s quarterback – Anthony Colandrea. The science on this isn’t 100 percent, but it’s fairly close: Colandrea plays well, the Cornhuskers win. He doesn’t, they lose. And Colandrea hasn’t been great over the past three weeks – although he was pretty sound vs. Indiana – and Nebraska has dropped each of those games.

Bret Bielema keys in on Nebraska’s ‘very good’ defense

Oct 31, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Chris Lawson (8) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They’re very consistent. I think, defensively, one of the things that is statistically good is they’ve given up 11 touchdowns on the year. I mean, that’s crazy, right? They don’t give up a lot of big plays. They’re very opportunistic, very aggressive.

“I think their corner, No. 7, I believe [he] traveled with the coach from San Diego State. So they’ve been together a while. I think 26 was another transfer from there, as well. So they get in that system. They play very, very well. And even though it’s not fun for me to watch, I can appreciate really good defense, and they’re very good.”

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Dwayne McDougle III (26) breaks up a pass to Michigan State Spartans tight end Jayden Savoury (31) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Dwayne McDougle III has followed Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich from Idaho to San Diego State to Nebraska. Meanwhile, fellow DB Andrew Marshall jumped from Idaho, where Aurich was his DC for a season, to the Cornhuskers last year, before Aurich came to join him. (We know: it’s confusing.)

The moral of the story is this: Nebraska has players with experience in Aurich’s system. And considering the Cornhuskers rank No. 14 in the country in scoring defense, it’s safe to say that system is working.