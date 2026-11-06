Illinois vs. Nebraska: Final Thoughts Ahead of the Big Ten Showdown

Nearly a month ago, on Oct. 10, undefeated Nebraska held a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead over the reigning national champs Indiana. It had 12 minutes to close that one out and become bowl eligible.

Later on that same day, Illinois, sitting at 2-3 and winless in the Big Ten, blundered a 16-point lead in the second half and saw its bowl-eligibility aspirations swirling down the drain as Michigan State knotted things up and sent it to overtime.

The Illini won that game. The Cornhuskers fell on that same fateful day. On Friday night in Champaign, both clubs will be seeking that sixth win – and only one will get it.

Keys for the Illinois-Nebraska Friday night clash

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talk before a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The turnover battle is everything

Every coach will say that the turnover margin decides games. And it does – especially in low-scoring games. In this outing, which very likely will not be a barnburner, the value of each possession will be magnified. It’ll be a field-position game. So, a single turnover can flip this one on its head.

Illinois is plus-one in turnover margin during its three-game win streak, and it didn’t lose that battle in any of those outings. Nebraska, meanwhile, is minus-three, headlined by a three-turnover performance against Washington (forced none).

Katin Houser vs. Anthony Colandrea

Oct 31, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first few weeks of the season, Katin Houser and Anthony Colandrea going head to head was shaping up to be one of the best quarterback duels in the country. Now, put plainly, it’s not.

But the importance of each gunslingers’ respective performance on Friday night hasn’t lessened. Houser needs to take care of the football (interception in his last three active games) and come up with timely plays. That Houser- Collin Dixon connection must be firing on all cylinders – and, ideally, pop for a big one.

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Most importantly, though, Houser must continue limiting negative plays. Houser’s offensive line has been sound in pass protection, but his sack number (six) staying so low is as much a tribute to his awareness and evasiveness in the pocket as it is his O-line’s sturdiness.



The Illini cannot afford to get behind the sticks in this game. And, again, if it comes down to a field-position game, negative plays can be a killer.

Colandrea, for his part, really needs to protect the football. Three picks vs. Washington was the story of that one (threw one apiece against Oregon and Indiana, as well). His defense is far-too dominant for him to continue putting the ball in harm’s way. His turnovers have been the drive-starters opposing offenses needed.

Also, Colandrea should use his legs. Illinois’ defense has been vulnerable against quarterbacks who can run this year. Colandrea can extend drives with his legs, and, potentially, create a massive play (39-yard rushing TD against Indiana comes to mind).

The fourth quarter

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska fans are probably already having nightmares just seeing the “fourth quarter”. It has treated the Cornhuskers shockingly poorly over the past few weeks. In the past two, they were outscored 25-3 in the final frame.

Even worse, they held a lead at the two-minute warning in both of those games. To top it off, they also entered the fourth quarter of their Indiana game with a lead, which they pushed to two possessions, mind you, before falling. It’s still baffling how they managed to drop all three contests.



What about Illinois?

“I’m probably a little crazy,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said ahead of the Nebraska game. “I think our coaches would tell you that the most we do of end-of-half, end-of-game is probably as much as anybody in college football. But we’ve also got an unbelievable record because of it.”

Illinois is 10-3 in one-score games over the last three seasons – which includes two of its past three outings (wins at Michigan State and Maryland ).

How about that fourth quarter, though? The Illini are 17-3 in the final 15 minutes of their past two outings. Yet again, the fourth quarter is going to be a scary sight for Nebraska. It better hope its lead – if it has one – is healthy come the final frame.