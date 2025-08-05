Illinois Lands in Top 15 of Joel Klatt's Latest College Football Rankings
Less than a month ago, Joel Klatt picked Illinois as the squad most likely to make its first College Football Playoff appearance. In the time since, his confidence in the Illini has slipped just a touch – but he’s still fully aboard the hype train.
Although he mentioned he has “had some concerns recently," Klatt still picked Illinois No. 13 in his latest 2025 college football rankings. His reasoning, similar to that of the rest of the college football world, is that the Illini return a tremendous amount of production from last year’s 10-3 season:
“I’m high on Illinois because it’s returning 16 starters, including quarterback Luke Altmyer and its entire offensive line,” Klatt said.
And not only does coach Bret Bielema’s crew bring back immense offensive firepower at the QB spot and the blocking to go with it, but the Illini also return star outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and nearly their entire defensive back unit from last year, headlined by cornerback Xavier Scott.
Whether or not Illinois’ defensive depth and experience was part of Klatt’s thought process in his next take, it doesn’t change the fact that he remains uber-confident in the Illini’s ability to make a run to the CFP. That is, if they can take care of business early in the season:
“If it can win games against USC and Indiana early, it should make the CFP.”
If Illinois takes down USC and Indiana (along with Duke in Week 2), they will likely enter a Week 7 contest against Ohio State with a zero in the loss column. And although knocking off the Buckeyes – even at home – is a tall task, the Illini don’t need that win (no matter how much they surely want it).
Illinois would practically be a shoo-in for the CFP if it could then win out – but that’s far from a guarantee. Despite ESPN tabbing the Illini’s final stretch the “easiest close to the season” for any team in the country, Illinois still face tough outings on the road against Washington and Wisconsin.
At the end of the day, Illinois has what it takes to win any game on its schedule – yes, even Ohio State. But that's a very different thing from winning every game. We'll have to wait to find out if the Illini can build the kind of confidence and momentum to pair with their talent and experience in order to pull off week-to-week excellence. But they clearly have a parade of believers – Klatt among them.