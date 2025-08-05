Illini now

Illinois Lands in Top 15 of Joel Klatt's Latest College Football Rankings

The preseason projections are rolling in, and the Illini are being lauded by several of college football's foremost experts

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) leaps over Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (60) to get to Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) leaps over Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (60) to get to Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Less than a month ago, Joel Klatt picked Illinois as the squad most likely to make its first College Football Playoff appearance. In the time since, his confidence in the Illini has slipped just a touch – but he’s still fully aboard the hype train.

Joel Klat
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt at the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although he mentioned he has “had some concerns recently," Klatt still picked Illinois No. 13 in his latest 2025 college football rankings. His reasoning, similar to that of the rest of the college football world, is that the Illini return a tremendous amount of production from last year’s 10-3 season:

“I’m high on Illinois because it’s returning 16 starters, including quarterback Luke Altmyer and its entire offensive line,” Klatt said.

And not only does coach Bret Bielema’s crew bring back immense offensive firepower at the QB spot and the blocking to go with it, but the Illini also return star outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and nearly their entire defensive back unit from last year, headlined by cornerback Xavier Scott.

Xavier Scot
Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Whether or not Illinois’ defensive depth and experience was part of Klatt’s thought process in his next take, it doesn’t change the fact that he remains uber-confident in the Illini’s ability to make a run to the CFP. That is, if they can take care of business early in the season:

“If it can win games against USC and Indiana early, it should make the CFP.”

If Illinois takes down USC and Indiana (along with Duke in Week 2), they will likely enter a Week 7 contest against Ohio State with a zero in the loss column. And although knocking off the Buckeyes – even at home – is a tall task, the Illini don’t need that win (no matter how much they surely want it).

Illinois would practically be a shoo-in for the CFP if it could then win out – but that’s far from a guarantee. Despite ESPN tabbing the Illini’s final stretch the “easiest close to the season” for any team in the country, Illinois still face tough outings on the road against Washington and Wisconsin.

At the end of the day, Illinois has what it takes to win any game on its schedule – yes, even Ohio State. But that's a very different thing from winning every game. We'll have to wait to find out if the Illini can build the kind of confidence and momentum to pair with their talent and experience in order to pull off week-to-week excellence. But they clearly have a parade of believers – Klatt among them.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

