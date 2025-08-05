Projecting Illinois Football's 2025 AP Poll Preseason Ranking
In just seven days, the first 2025 College Football AP poll will be released, and the expectation is Illinois will be featured – which would mark the first time the Illini have found themselves in the preseason AP Poll since 2008.
But where exactly Bret Bielema’s club will be listed remains a mystery. So for you, dear reader, Illinois on SI is putting together our best-educated guess.
What college football experts are saying
ESPN is higher than any other sports outlet on Illinois, with Mark Schlabach pegging the Illini at No. 11 in the country. On the flip side, College Football News projects the Illini at 23rd. Phil Steele lists Illinois at No. 17 in his preseason rankings.
Averaging out the three puts Illinois right at No. 17, but we have a quick exercise before we ultimately make our final decision. Here are four teams (plus Illinois) that have been re-ordered, re-ranked and leapfrogged over one another in different preseason projections.
Blind comparison
Team
2024 Record
Final AP Ranking
Returning Starters
Returning Quarterback?
Team 1
11-3
No. 7
17
Yes
Team 2
10-3
No. 18
8
No
Team 3
8-5
N/A
13
No
Team 4
10-3
No. 16
16
Yes
Team 5
8-5
N/A
12
Yes
Ranking those teams in order, the list naturally goes Team 1 Team 4, Team 5, Team 2, then Team 3. Obviously those parameters don’t cover quite everything. Incoming high school recruits – including the nation’s top prospect for one of those teams – aren’t factored into this exercise, nor are transfer portal additions or overall experience. But this is a start.
Team reveal
Team
2024 Record
Final AP Ranking
Returning Starters
Returning Quarterback?
Arizona State
11-3
No. 7
17
Yes
Miami
10-3
No. 18
8
No
Michigan
8-5
N/A
13
No
Illinois
10-3
No. 16
16
Yes
Texas Tech
8-5
N/A
12
Yes
Considering Illinois is clearly behind the Big Ten trio of Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon, along with SEC powerhouses Texas, Georgia, LSU and Alabama, the ACC’s premier program in Clemson and the national-runner up in Notre Dame, the Illini are at best No. 10. But arguments can be made for a handful of other SEC squads (Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Oklahoma), as well as Arizona State, BYU, Miami, Utah, Iowa State and more in that 10th spot.
Preseason rankings are far from an exact science and closer to a semi-educated shot in the dark – especially once you move outside the top 10. We’ll slot Arizona State ahead of Illinois, along with Texas A&M. Then, considering AP voters' tendency to heavily favor SEC programs, we’ll assume two other SEC squads are voted ahead of Illinois, which would put Bielema’s squad at No. 14 – a fair preseason assessment.