Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Football vs. Maryland?
It's easy to be down on Illinois football (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) right now after hopes had been so high for the program going into the 2025 season. But consider this: The Illini are still in position to win 10 games (which it has done only five times before in its history), win 10 back-to-back (Illinois has never even won nine two years in a row) and take the next steps toward competing for Big Ten titles – and even more – in the future.
But Big Ten powerhouses simply don't lose to Maryland, Wisconsin (or the current version of the Badgers) and Northwestern, so proving they're here to stay as potential contenders starts this week for the Illini. Terrapins true freshman quarterback Malik Washington may be a warlock, but he doesn't have enough magic to lift even this mediocre, wet-behind-the-ears squad without a few breaks.
Will the Terps get them, or will the Illini continue their march toward a permanent place near the top of the college football mountain? We asked our crack Illinois on SI staff to make the call, and here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
Illinois' passing offense is a threat in any matchup, but Saturday would be the perfect time for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to jam the run down an opponent's throats – just to show that it can be done. Maryland is vulnerable up front, and the Illini could benefit from the boost they'd get from being on the right end of a straightforward slobberknocker win. Here's saying they get it.
Prediction: Illinois 34, Maryland 23
Steve Greenberg
Illini pass offense vs. Terps pass defense might be the biggest mismatch in this one. Luke Altmyer should have another big game. Hank Beatty gets another big moment. Fans dance. Angels sing. God bless America. Unfortunately, the Illini defense still has to go out there, which hasn’t often ended that well. But what is it they say? A win is a win.
Prediction: Illinois 34, Maryland 21
Jackson Langendorf
After two byes in the past four weeks, the Illini should be well-rested and at full health against Maryland. The Terrapins, meanwhile, are spiraling and simply don’t have the weapons to stay competitive in this one. Expect Illinois to roll to an easy one in front of its home crowd.
Prediction: Illinois 38, Maryland 17
Pranav Hegde
The Illini come out of the bye refreshed and ready to close out the season strong. Maryland is a decent team that is better than its record, but they are very young and ... well, five losses in a row is five losses in a row. They have struggled to get stops and are likely to be overmatched by Altmyer and the Illinois offense. I expect the Illini to come out fast and win this one comfortably.
Prediction: Illinois 45, Maryland 10
Jared Shlensky
Maryland has lost five straight and is barely staying afloat. The Illini utilized Altmyer’s running abilities two weeks against Rutgers, and I expect that to be a point of emphasis this week against a Terps defense that has been really struggling to handle either the run or pass. Expect Illinois to take advantage and pull away by two scores late in this one.