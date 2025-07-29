Will Illinois Enter Ohio State Matchup Undefeated? CBS Sports Weighs In
For nearly 30 years, the Illinois-Ohio State matchup has been David vs. Goliath, with David (Illinois) often getting pummeled. Save for a memorable 2007 upset and a couple other rock-slinging wins. the the Buckeyes have defeated the Illini 17 times over that span.
This time around, the matchup could be a bit more like Godzilla vs. Kong, although the Buckeyes and Illini aren't quite evenly matched. Still, that October 11 date marks Illinois’ key hurdle heading into the 2025 season – though that doesn’t mean the Illini won’t be tested before.
On the road against a stingy Duke squad in Week 2 will be anything but a stroll in the park. At Indiana in Week 4 could be a barnburner. And a game against visiting USC (Week 5) has dangerous implications for the home team. So can the Illini make it to their Week 7 outing against OSU undefeated? Well, CBS Sports doesn’t think so.
According to Brad Crawford, who just projected the first loss for each Big Ten team, he expects Illinois to fall on the road against its border-state rival Indiana. The Hoosiers are on the heels of a Cinderella campaign that saw them make a run to the College Football Playoff. With well-respected coach Curt Cignetti now in Year 2 in Bloomington, the expectation for many is that Indiana will prove that last year wasn’t an anomaly.
On the flip side, the Illini have the pieces – including fifth-year quarterback and Maxwell Award watch list honoree Luke Altmyer – to not just recreate but surpass last year’s 10-3 campaign. Regardless of the final outcome of Illinois-Indiana, Crawford recognizes it as a “vital” game for both clubs. And if the Illini manage to triumph – which he doesn’t expect – then he sees Bret Bielema’s squad potentially starting the season 6-0, before running into the freight train that is Ohio State.