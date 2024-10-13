Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin Adds to FBS-Leading Totals Against Purdue
Who knew it would take this long?
Near the end of the first half against Purdue on Saturday, Illinois senior wide receiver Zakhari Franklin caught his first touchdown in an Illini uniform. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. drew up a brilliant play-action pass that allowed Franklin to walk into the end zone on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Luke Altymer.
Although it was the first TD reception as a member of the Illini for Franklin, who transferred from Ole Miss, he is no stranger to the end zone. His touchdown reception against the Boilermakers – which was not only clutch in a 50-49 overtime win – was also his 39th career touchdown. That’s no typo. Franklin currently leads all active FBS players in career touchdown receptions.
Impressive? Sure. But it’s just one item on the list of categories in which he leads the nation.
OK, let’s summarize:
Touchdown leader? Zakhari Franklin.
Reception leader? That’s Franklin, too, with a career 294.
What about reception yards, you may ask? Yep. It’s Franklin, with 3,732.
As one of Luke Altmyer’s favorite targets, Franklin will get plenty more opportunities to increase those numbers as the season rolls on.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Franklin began his college career at the University of Texas at San Antonio and made a quick one-year stop in Oxford before arriving in Champaign. The NFL figures to come calling next year, but for the time being, Franklin still has more work to do in Orange and Blue.