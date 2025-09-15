Three Things We Learned From Illinois' Victory Over Western Michigan
Another Illinois game means another handful of learning lessons for head coach Bret Bielema’s squad, along with another glimpse into the Illini and learning opportunities about the team for us observers.
Here are three things we learned in Illinois’ 38-0 pounding of Western Michigan:
The offensive line is a problem
After the Illini allowed seven sacks through the first two weeks and finished with negative rushing yards in the first half at Duke, concerns were mounting about what was believed to be a strength going into 2025: the offensive line.
Against a Group of 5 opponent in Western Michigan, the Illini were surely hoping to get back on the right track in protecting quarterback Luke Altmyer, while also creating a legitimate push up front for the running back corps.
Instead, Altmyer was sacked twice (somehow a season-low figure), simply due to a lack of communication between blockers. Additionally, in an episode of deja vu, the Illini rushing game struggled immensely in the first half before eventually getting things rolling in the third and fourth quarter.
With a stout Indiana defensive line up next, Illinois’ offensive line must find its next gear and string together two full halves – or the Illini will leave Bloomington with the first blemish on their record.
The wide receiver corps is even deeper than previously thought
Six Illinois wide receivers finished with a reception on Saturday night, including Ashton Hollins, whose performance (two receptions, 41 yards and a touchdown) marked his first on-field production of 2025.
The other receivers that wrangled at least one catch – Hank Beatty, Hudson Clement, Collin Dixon, Malik Elzy and Justin Bowick – have each already cemented a spot in the receiver rotation thus far.
If Hollins becomes a mainstay in the Illini offense, then Altmyer immediately has six legit weapons on the outside, not to mention his tight end targets and running backs leaking out of the backfield.
That defense really does bend without breaking
Anyone who knows Illinois football is quite familiar with the term “bend but don’t break." That appears to be the mantra of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry – and, once again, his players lived up to it.
In the basic box score, the Illini pitched a shutout – usually a telltale sign of a dominant defensive performance. But in a pair of late first-half drives, Western Michigan gained 123 total yards. On the first drive, the Broncos missed a field goal after they stalled on the Illini 28-yard line.
Then, on the final possession of the first half, the Broncos marched all the way down to the Illinois one-yard line but were met by linebacker Kenenna Odeluga – an Illinois on SI game ball recipient – who put an end to any WMU scoring hopes.
Obviously, Western Michigan doesn't measure up to any squad remaining on Illinois’ schedule, but the defensive performance shown on Saturday night – even when the Illini struggled – set a precedent. Not only does Illinois have one of the sturdiest red-zone defenses in the country, but even making it inside the 20-yard line against it is a chore.
Whether that holds true against a high-powered Indiana offense next weekend is now the question at hand.