Illinois Golf's Jackson Buchanan Wins Prestigious National Award
Jackson Buchanan has had an outstanding four years in Champaign on the Illinois men's golf team. He has won a number of individual awards, and the team has enjoyed great success during his career. On Tuesday, Buchanan's efforts were rewarded by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and GCAA, which presented the Illini golfer with the prestigious Byron Nelson Award.
The award is given out annually to celebrate the nation's top scholar athletes among graduating seniors. Recipients are recognized for their achievements not just in competition but also in the classroom and community. Buchanan is the first Illini to win the award.
"Winning the Byron Nelson Award is a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be considered a worthy recipient," Buchanan said. "Seeing my name mentioned alongside Mr. Nelson's is an incredible honor and a powerful reminder of the impact he made on the world."
Buchanan has made his own impact in Champaign and beyond. He is ranked ninth in the PGA Tour University Rankings and 15th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He was co-Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024, while making the conference's All-Big Ten first team for the second consecutive season. He also finished as the individual runner-up at the 2023 NCAA Championship.
Outside of golf, Buchanan has served at the Eastern Illinois Foodbank since he arrived in Champaign. He has also supported suicide awareness initiatives on campus and helps train youth golfers when he visits his hometown in Georgia. He will be graduating next month with a degree in Business: Operations Management.
Buchanan's Illinois career isn't over just yet, though. Before he walks across the stage for graduation, the Illini golf team will compete in NCAA regionals in hopes of qualifying for an opportunity to win a national championship. This year's tournament will be held in Urbana at the Atkins Golf Club.
Although the legacy Buchanan will leave behind at Illinois is already a remarkable one, he now has a chance to etch his name into school history (again) by winning a national championship on his team's home course.