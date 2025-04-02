Indiana MLB Report: Kyle Schwarber Off To Hot Start For Phillies
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana catcher Kyle Schwarber has had his best seasons of his now-11-year Major League Baseball career with the Philadelphia Phillies. It appears Schwarber is keen on continuing his success.
Schwarber is off to a hot start for the Phillies. Schwarber is batting .353 and already has three home runs in just four games played.
Schwarber has hit safely in each game he’s played as he’s helped the defending National League East champions get off to a 3-1 start.
Schwarber homered in Philadelphia’s opener at Washington last Thursday as the four-bagger was part of a 2-for-4 effort in a 7-3 Phillies victory.
He went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run on Saturday as the Phillies beat the Nationals – one of Schwarber’s former clubs – 11-5. Schwarber then went 1-for-4 in the series finale won by the Nats.
In Philadelphia’s home opener on Monday, Schwarber blasted a two-run home run to give the Phillies the lead against the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies would go on to win 4-1.
At his current pace, Schwarber’s next big milestone – 300 career home runs – won’t be too long into the future. Schwarber has 287 career home runs at present. In his last three seasons with the Phillies, Schwarber has hit 46, 47 and 38 home runs, his career-highs in a Major League career than began in 2016.
Schwarber, a Middletown, Ohio native, played at Indiana from 2012-14, helping the Hoosiers reach the College World Series in 2013.
Among other former Hoosiers playing in the Major Leagues, as Hoosiers On SI reported, Kyle Hart’s journey back to the big leagues was successful on Monday.
Hart started for the San Diego Padres on Monday and allowed two earned runs over five innings as the Padres defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-2.
Hart, who pitched at Indiana from 2012-16, earned his first career Major League victory. Hart made four appearances for the Boston Red Sox in 2020 before he revived his career in the Korean KBO League in 2024.
Tim Herrin is Indiana’s third Major League player. He’s coming off a 2024 season in which he was one of the best bridge relievers in the game, usually entering the game in the sixth or seventh inning. Herrin had a 1.92 ERA for the Guardians in 75 appearances.
Herrin has made two appearances for Cleveland so far. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Kansas City last Thursday as he struck out two Royals.
On Sunday, Herrin has a shorter outing as he was used situationally with two outs in the sixth inning with the Royals having a man on-base. Herrin hit Vinnie Pasquantino but then got Salvador Perez to pop out to end the inning.
Several other former Hoosiers are at the Triple-A level. Craig Yoho (Milwaukee Brewers), Matt Lloyd (St. Louis Cardinals), Tanner Gordon (Colorado Rockies) and Matt Gorski (Pittsburgh Pirates) have all played for their respective Triple-A teams.
Of those players, Gordon is the only one to have played at the Major League level. Gordon made appearances for Colorado in 2024.
Related stories on Indiana baseball ...
- HART EARNS FIRST WIN: San Diego pitcher Kyle Hart earned his first victory on Monday. It was a long wait for the former Hoosier. CLICK HERE.