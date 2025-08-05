SI

Cameras Caught Goosebump-Worthy Moment As Kyle Schwarber Hit Grand Slam Amid MVP Chants

This was an electric moment at Citizens Bank Park.

Citizen Bank Park erupted in cheers as Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam.
Kyle Schwarber had a monster night at the plate on Monday as he crushed his 39th and 40th home runs of the season, with the latter being a grand slam hit at Citizens Bank Park.

Schwarber's first homer of the night made him the HR leader in the National League, so Phillies fans were prepared when he came up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning when the bases were loaded. The baseball park erupted in "MVP" chants for Schwarber, and he answered their cheers by providing an electric grand slam.

A video was posted by MLB on Monday night highlighting the sounds at Citizens Bank as Schwarber was up at the plate, and then it showed how loud the stadium became once the 390-foot homer soared in the air.

Chills.

Schwarber currently has the third-best odds in the NL for winning the MVP award this season. Shohei Ohtani is leading the race to win his third-straight MVP title (-700) with Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong in second with +900 odds, via ESPN. Schwarber follows them with 10-1 odds.

Monday night's game definitely helped Schwarber's MVP case, that's for sure.

