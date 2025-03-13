Oumar Ballo Praises ‘True’ Indiana Fans, Criticizes Those Who Berated Players
INDIANAPOLIS – Like most of Indiana’s men’s basketball players, Indiana center Oumar Ballo was frustrated following the Hoosiers’ 72-59 loss to Oregon on day two of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It’s particularly emotional for Ballo, who might have played the final game of an excellent college career spent at three different schools.
“Man, if this is my final game of college basketball, it's sad, you know? It's sad. This is not the way I expected to go,” Ballo said.
It has been a frustrating season for Ballo and the Hoosiers. Picked to finish second in the Big Ten, Indiana ended up with a 10-10 Big Ten record and finished ninth. Indiana’s NCAA Tournament hopes may have been dashed with the defeat, though that is not yet a certainty.
In case it was the end for this iteration of the Hoosiers, Ballo wanted to express thanks.
“I'm also grateful for the true IU fans that really support us throughout the whole journey. Because we had a lot of ups and downs. Those people? They deserve more, and I wish we could do more for them. They had our backs at some really bad moments. I hope this is not the last one. I hope we get another chance,” Ballo said.
However, Ballo also had very pointed words for those fans he considered overly critical throughout Indiana’s 19-13 season.
Ballo was asked whether the team let head coach Mike Woodson down after the loss to the Ducks. Woodson announced in February that he would no longer coach the Hoosiers after the current season concluded.
“No. We didn’t. If anybody let Coach Woodson down, it’s the fake fans,” Ballo said.
He explained the pressure that the most critical fans in Indiana’s fanbase brought to bear on him and the team.
“They don't understand as a player, whenever you go on social media, all you see is people wishing really bad stuff on you. It drains people mentally,” Ballo said.
“At some point, like, they have to stop wishing bad for people. I don't think us as a player let coach down. I feel like more fan impact let us down as a whole unit,” he continued.
Ballo said the criticism could be unbearable.
“We come here every single day, all we try to do is win for these people, but we lose one game, two games, the next thing you know, your DM (direct messages) is crazy. Like death wishes, like death threats and stuff like that. Nobody wants to live like that. And I hope people change stuff like that, because this is not helping anybody,” Ballo said.
He continued to express his frustration with the pressure of criticism that the Hoosiers played under this season.
“At the end of the day? We have feelings. You know, just like you, you wake up, you go to work, and someone is wishing nothing but the worst to you and your work,” Ballo said.
“It’s mentally draining, and nobody wants to deal with that for a whole five-month season. It's too much to take in – for players and for coaches,” he continued. “I hope they change, man, because it's time. They're not helping us. They're not helping anybody.”
Ballo distinguished between "true" fans and those Indiana fans he feels step over the line. This is a topic that was brought up by Woodson during Senior Day activities in 2024. Woodson was criticized by some Indiana fans for making the comment. Ballo, who was not on the team in 2024, leaned into what he meant by "true" fans.
“I'm not talking about the true fans because I know they had our back,” Ballo said. “But the people who pretend to be fans and want nothing but the worst for the team, I'm talking about those people.”
Ballo reiterated his devotion to what he called “true fans” and hopes those fans will be rewarded on Sunday if Indiana is selected to make the NCAA Tournament field.
“For those people who really had our backs, I'm nothing but grateful to them and I hope we all sit and see what we got on Sunday,” he said. “I know for sure, if we get one more chance on Sunday, man, we're going to represent them well. It will mean the world to us and to them too, because I know that diehard IU fans want nothing but the best for the team.”
