Part Two: Archie Miller, A.J. Guyton Discuss Indiana Basketball on House of Hoosier Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier Podcast to talk all things Indiana basketball.

The conversation was split up into two parts. Part one was about Miller's upbringing and favorite moments at Indiana so far.

Below is the recap of part two:

On getting into coaching

"I had already decided I was done playing," Miller said.

Miller remembers having a conversation with one of his coaches and he was given an opportunity to be an assistant really early in his career, where he got to learn a lot at a young age.

Miller said for any aspiring coach out there, he said you won't get hired if you're really good.

"Who do you know?" Miller said.

The key is networking with people when you're growing up.

On the night he became the head coach at Indiana

"I wasn't planning on getting any phone call," Miller said.

After a few conversations with former athletic director Fred Glass, Miller said he saw where he wanted the program to go, and he thought he was the right guy to do it if afforded the opportunity.

Miller was with his dad when he officially found out that he would be the coach at Indiana. He said his dad instantly thought back to Bob Knight.

"It was a surreal moment at the end of the day for me and my family," Miller said.

On conversations with Bob Knight

"When you're here (at Indiana), you start to get a real sense of who was here before you," Miller said.

He said all the tradition and great players and moments that have happened in Indiana basketball history starts and stops with coach Knight.

"Coach has been really good to me," Miller said.

He said he's sat down with Knight on a few different occasions, but the conversations rarely center around basketball.

"He also scares the hell out of me," Miller joked.

Now that he's back in Bloomington, Miller said he's happy to help Knight at all costs feel welcome in Assembly Hall.

On how the team is doing during the world's climate

Miller brought up playing before the COVID-19 pandemic and then everyone got separated shortly after.

Then he brought up George Floyd's death, and he said the team got together over Zoom to talk about everything that was going on.

"We're talking about it a lot as we head into the college season," Miller said.

Miller said the biggest thing is what the players want to do and what they believe in, and that their jobs as coaches is to make sure the players have access to those things.

He said the team has become a lot closer dealing with all of these topics over the summer.

Once the pandemic hit, he said it became more about how the players were doing as opposed to if they were keeping up with their conditioning.

"It's like a family," Miller said. "It's like having 12 of 15 sons."

You can listen to the full podcast HERE.

