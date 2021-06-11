Big Ten Daily: Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard 'Not Interested' in Leaving for NBA

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reportedly isn't interested in an NBA coaching position, former Michigan State player Keith Appling was held without bond on Thursday and former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter scheduled a predraft workout. Here's the latest from the Big Ten Conference.

Despite coaching vacancies beginning to appear in the NBA, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard isn't interested in fielding a discussion that involves him leaving Ann Arbor, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, who was a member of the Wolverines' Fab Five, was hired by his alma mater in 2019. Michigan earned a 19-12 overall record in Howard's first season at the helm. He led the team to a 23-5 record in 2020-21, which included a 14-3 mark in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten Conference regular-season title and managed to make an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan's season ended in a 51-49 loss to UCLA.

Howard's success earned him 2021 AP College Coach of the Year. His NBA experience as a player and assistant coach, paired with accolades at the college ranks, makes him a prime candidate for professional opportunities.

But for now, Howard is saying he's not interested.

“Our goal is to be prepared for next year, and this summer we are going to work extremely hard in preparing our guys, and then also in the fall so we can play for next season," Howard said after the loss to the Bruins in the NCAA Tournament. "But right now, it's hard for me to start thinking about next year because on my brain, this game is very fresh."

Former Michigan State Player Keith Appling to Remain in Jail

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was held without bond after appearing in court on Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on Appling's behalf, and a judge ordered that he stay in the Wayne County Jail before his next scheduled court date on June 22.

Appling, a Detroit native who played for Michigan State's basketball program from 2010 to 2014, was arraigned Thursday on murder and felony firearm charges in the May 22 death of Clyde Edmonds after a dispute over a gun.

His girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, is also facing charges in the case for allegedly driving him away from the scene and lying to investigators.

Appling, a former McDonald's All-American and star Spartan, played in the NBA's G League and appeared in five games for the Orlando Magic in 2015-16. Most recently, he played professionally in Italy in 2019.

In 2020, Appling was placed on probation due to a drug case, and his record shows a jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

“I’m trying to reserve, trying not to do what the world does and make him guilty until he’s proven it,” Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said of the situation. “And yet, everything I hear, it’s not great.”

Micah Potter Scheduled for Predraft Workout

Former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter is scheduled for a predraft workout with Golden State. Potter, who forwent his extra season of eligibility with the Badgers, is getting married on Friday and will fly to San Francisco for a workout with the Warriors on Monday.

During his senior season at Wisconsin, Potter averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. He shot 50.4% from the floor, including 38.6% from 3-point range.

Potter scored 15 or more points in nine different appearances for the Badgers in 2020-21. The 6-foot-10 big man also recorded five double-doubles. His final double-double of the season came during the team's loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.

