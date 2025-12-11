Darian DeVries Explains Indiana Basketball Starting Lineup Change

It didn't matter who Indiana started at center on Tuesday, both because Penn State looks like a Big Ten bottom feeder and Lamar Wilkerson scored a Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall record 44 points.

But in the larger scope of Indiana's season, a starting lineup switch ahead of Tuesday's 113-72 win by first-year coach Darian DeVries is certainly something of note.

Why Darian DeVries changed Indiana's starting lineup

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries looks on against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Reed Bailey, a 6-foot-10 senior transfer from Davidson, started the first nine games for Indiana as something of a small-ball center. But on Tuesday, DeVries opted to start Sam Alexis, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from Florida, in Bailey's place.

"Like I told Reed and Sam, it wasn't anything more than we just wanted to try to create a spark," DeVries said postgame. "Wasn't anything negative towards either one of them. We wanted to take a look at it."

"I thought Reed responded great, like I knew he would. It freed him up a little bit. Coming off the bench, maybe just a chance to process as the game's going. Allows us with Sam a little more physicality to start the game, then Reed comes in and utilizes some of his speed and things. He handled it great. I thought he did a nice job coming off the bench for us tonight. Very aggressive."

DeVries has essentially split minutes at the center position this season, with Bailey averaging 20.3 minutes per game to Alexis' 19.1 through 10 games. So in the grand scheme of things, a starting lineup switch doesn't change much besides the lineup combinations and order in which they play, as Alexis logged 16 minutes to Bailey's 21 against Penn State.

Despite their similar minutes, Bailey and Alexis contrast each other in a few notable ways. Bailey is much more comfortable taking defenders off the dribble from the elbow or perimeter, and he went 17-for-41 (41.5%) from 3-point range last season at Davidson. He's just 1-for-3 this year, though Indiana's perimeter-oriented offense seems to allow it.

Indiana's Reed Bailey (1) dunks against Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While more skilled offensively than Alexis, the drawback of Bailey's game is that 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game are below the typical output of an All-Big Ten caliber center. Alexis picks up a bit of that slack with 5.4 rebounds and one block per game. But Indiana must also get rebounding production from its guards and wings, or risk a 40-to-25 rebounding deficit like last week's loss at Minnesota.

As DeVries mentioned, Alexis brings a bit more physicality than Bailey, which is what the starting lineup arguably needs the most. Indiana starts an offensively-minded, stretch-four in Tucker DeVries, along with three guards, so a physical center fills an important role. It can get enough offensive production from Lamar Wilkerson, DeVries and Tayton Conerway, and then rely on Alexis to lead the rebounding and shot-blocking efforts.

By sitting Bailey initially, Indiana has a talented offensive weapon to bring off the bench it didn't previously have. There's also an argument that Bailey fits better alongside freshman Trent Sisley in the front court, as Sisley is second on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game despite ranking sixth in minutes per game.

So by pairing Alexis with DeVries in the starting lineup –– and then bringing Bailey with Sisley off the bench –– Indiana has a better balance between its top rebounders and scorers.

Tuesday's game didn't necessarily come with major conclusions around this idea because of Penn State's deficiencies as a team. But heading into a crucial nonconference game Saturday at Kentucky, it could turn out to be a meaningful adjustment.