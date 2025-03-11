What To Know About The Transfer Portal Going Into Indiana Basketball Offseason
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal has played a major role in Indiana's roster building strategies in recent years, and it's expected to be that way again going into the 2025-26 season.
Four Hoosiers will be out of eligibility after the 2024-25 season: Trey Galloway, Oumar Ballo, Anthony Leal and Langdon Hatton. That number could grow to five, depending on what happens with Luke Goode, who has hinted at the possibility of applying for a medical hardship waiver and playing a fifth season next year.
Indiana has just two recruits committed in the class of 2025: Trent Sisley and Harun Zrno. It'll have to replenish the roster through the transfer portal, as the vast majority of 2025 recruits have committed by now.
The program also announced coach Mike Woodson will step down after the 2024-25 season, creating further roster uncertainty moving forward. For context, Michigan, Louisville and Kentucky hired new coaches last offseason, and each program added at least 10 new players.
Indiana is preparing for a Big Ten Tournament game at noon ET Thursday against Oregon, with hopes of securing a bid to the NCAA Tournament. But soon it will also have to worry about the transfer portal.
The Division I Council made a few changes to the notification-of-transfer windows going into the 2024-25 school year. First, it shortened the window from 45 days to 30 days. So for men's college basketball, the notification-of-transfer window opens March 24 and closes April 22. That means the window opens the day after the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 and remains open through the remainder of the tournament, which concludes with the national championship on April 7.
There are a few instances relevant to Indiana that could cause that window to be extended past April 22. NCAA rules state that student-athletes whose coach leaves the school get an extra 30-day transfer window, beginning the day after the coach departs. That's important to keep in mind in regard to Woodson's last day and other coaching changes that could happen around the country.
Graduate transfers can enter the transfer portal at any time before the conclusion of the transfer window. That means the April 22 deadline still applies, but they can enter before March 24. There is no deadline for student athletes to decide on a new school, as the windows are strictly in regard to when they can enter.
Last offseason, Indiana added six transfers: Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Oumar Ballo, Luke Goode, Langdon Hatton and Dallas James. It also lost three players, as CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks transferred out.
There's sure to be more activity in the transfer portal this offseason, regardless of who becomes the next head coach.
