Can Eric Gordon Revive His Season in Russell Westbrook's Absence?

It's been a dismal season for Eric Gordon by all accounts. The 12-year veteran entered 2019-20 as a dynamic third scoring option alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden, taking the floor on opening night fresh off a four-year, $76 million extension. But the idea of a Big 3 in Houston was quickly scuttled. Injury woes and dismal shooting stretches have made Gordon's fourth year in Houston a major disappointment.

But Gordon's regular-season struggles could quickly become ancient history with a strong playoff performance in 2020. And the Indiana product will certainly have opportunities in round one against the Thunder. With Russell Westbrook out for at least the first two games of Houston's first-round matchup, Gordon's performance will take center stage.

Can Gordon actually revive his season with Westbrook out of commission for at least a brief period? The simple question comes with a complicated answer. Let's start on the offensive end.

There's little doubting Gordon's offensive talent after over 11,000 career points, and his role in Houston's attack is well defined. When both MVPs are on the floor, Gordon's role is simple and similar to the rest of the Rockets' roster. Gordon is largely tasked with being a spot-up shooter, though unlike his teammates, he does provide stretch far beyond the arc. P.J. Tucker is a corner specialist. Danuel House and Robert Covington aren't the most reliable shooters. Gordon shot 38.3% on catch-and-shoot threes last year, and he hit 159 triples outside of 25 feet. A return to form from three would certainly help alleviate any anxiety for Mike D'Antoni and Co.

Gordon's role becomes more complex with Westbrook out of the lineup. The Rockets don't exactly sport a deep crop of secondary ball-handlers when Westbrook doesn't play, with House, Covington, Tucker and Ben McLemore all serving as stationary shooters. Austin Rivers has quickness off the bounce, as does Jeff Green considering his position. But Gordon's offensive upside is far greater than the two aforementioned bench pieces. He possesses impressive burst driving to the rim, and he's a violent finisher in the paint. Gordon doesn't shy away from contact. He's undeterred by opposing bigs. He remains a bit of a straight-line driver with relative tunnel vision, but don't let any slight shortcomings obscure the point. When Gordon is right, his offensive versatility is extremely valuable. We haven't that version of him for much of 2019-20, though he did look spry in the final two seeding games. Perhaps the best is yet to come against Oklahoma City.

Dissecting Gordon's offensive responsibility may actually be burying the lede to a degree. Gordon's defensive impact could be greater than his offensive output against Oklahoma City, and frankly, that wouldn't be the worst thing for D'Antoni and Co. Both D'Antoni and Rockets assistant Elston Turner have said Gordon is Houston's best on-ball defender, and Gordon will begin Game 1 on Tuesday defending Chris Paul. The designation isn't terribly significant given Houston's switch-everything scheme, but it is notable. Gordon is stouter than Rivers and quicker than Harden. He's light on his feet with active hands. Gordon can impact a series without a serious scoring binge.

We should be careful not to pin the Rockets' round one hopes solely on Gordon. Harden remains Houston's engine, and for a team with historic three-point volume, the "make-or-miss league" axiom is especially true. A missed triple here or there could swing the series. But Houston will have a tough time advancing past Oklahoma City without at least some contribution from Gordon. He's proven his playoff mettle in each of the last two years, and he was rewarded with a hefty contract this offseason. It's been a disastrous year since, but any regular-season woes will be quickly forgiven with a strong playoffs. Daryl Morey pushed all the right buttons in February as he reshaped Houston's roster. His offseason investment will be put to the test in August and September.

Gordon and the Rockets will look to take a 1–0 lead on the Thunder on Tuesday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.