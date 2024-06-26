Final 2024 NBA Mock Draft Projections for Indiana's Kel'el Ware
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's finally draft day, and the wait will soon be over for Indiana's Kel'el Ware.
The 2024 NBA Draft begins with the first round on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN-plus. The second round will be broadcast Thursday.
Ware, a 7-foot center, is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, and he made the All-Big Ten second team and the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
Ware most often scored around the rim, whether it was alley-oop dunks off pick-and-rolls or using his 7-foot-4.5-inch wingspan to shoot over defenders with soft touch. He led the Big Ten in defensive rebounding percentage, and he finished sixth in blocks. With a developing 3-point stroke – he shot 42.5% on 40 attempts at Indiana – Ware, just 20 years old, is an intriguing prospect.
Here's a look at the final 2024 NBA mock draft projections for Ware on draft day.
No. 17, Los Angeles Lakers – The Ringer
- "Ware could be a rookie lob threat and rim protector in the mold of Dereck Lively II of the Mavericks. But if Ware’s 3-pointer translates as well as it did during his sophomore year at Indiana, he could bring another dimension. Then again, the Lakers picked a Hoosier at no. 17 last year—and that hasn’t gone too well." -- Kevin O'Connor
No. 19, Toronto Raptors – Bleacher Report
- "An impressive pro day of shooting has had teams buzzing about Kel'el Ware. Sources say he's generating realistic consideration in the late lottery. The narrative about his underwhelming motor has seemingly been squashed. Ware figures to look highly enticing in a workout setting that can showcase his athleticism at the rim, mobility and high shotmaking skill level." -- Jonathan Wasserman
No. 21, New Orleans Pelicans – NBC Sports
- "The Pelicans are likely to go through an offseason of significant change, as lead executive David Griffin made it clear in the immediate aftermath of the team’s season that there would be a renewed sense of urgency to improve the roster. Brandon Ingram is the player most often mentioned in trade rumors, as he’s heading into the final year of his contract, and there’s a need to free up additional minutes for Trey Murphy. Also, Jonas Valanciunas will be a free agent, and even if he were under contract for next season the Pelicans have to get more athletic in the middle. Ware, who was much-improved in his sophomore season at Indiana after a nondescript freshman campaign at Oregon, can help address that issue. He’s capable of stretching the floor offensively, although the sample size (95 3-point attempts in two years) is limited, and Ware is also a credible rim protector." -- Raphielle Johnson
No. 24, New York Knicks – ESPN
- "Ware was viewed to be building solid momentum in the pre-draft process but wasn't among the 21 players voted by teams into the draft green room, something that could still change once the final wave of invites is released later this week. He has casted a wide net in workouts thus far, conducting more than a dozen to this point with teams ranging from the late lottery to the end of the first round. Milwaukee, a team he visited, has a clear need at center, with Brook Lopez, 36, entering the final season of his contract, and Bobby Portis able to opt out next summer. Ware's ability to both pop or roll gives him coveted flexibility he can tap into, along with his solid rebounding and shot-blocking prowess. At 7-1, talent is certainly not a question mark for the 20-year-old, making him a solid value play for any of the teams picking in this range." -- Jonathan Givony
No. 24, New York Knicks – Yahoo! Sports
- Ware is far from a finished product, but he made some huge strides at Indiana after his freshman year at Oregon. He’s so talented at his size and with his footwork in the paint, but some teams question his motor, leaving him as a possible steal in the 20s. With the trade that brought Mikal Bridges from the Nets to the Knicks, New York could be targeting some frontcourt help to place alongside Mitchell Robinson (if they keep both first-round picks). -- Krysten Peek
No. 24, New York Knicks – USA Today
- "Solid defender and rebounder and runs the floor well for a 7-footer. Has tendency to disappear in games but is effective on pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops. Tends to struggle defensively against bigger, stronger foes, but has an offensive game that can translate." -- Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson
No. 30, Boston Celtics – The Athletic
- "The Celtics could use a bit more frontcourt depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and Ware slipping to this point would be a real win. The 7-footer could learn behind the two veterans for a year before hopefully being able to step in more as a second-year player. Ware’s status is all over the map. There are teams that love the way he grew this season and became a more effective player while averaging nearly 16 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana. Those evaluators also love his tools with his athleticism and 7-4 wingspan. Then, there are other evaluators who don’t like his activity level on the court and his low-key demeanor. Even reactions to his workouts this year varied wildly from team to team, with some coming away impressed and others not coming away as fans. Boston can afford to take a chance on Ware as a high-upside swing." -- Sam Vecenie
No. 37, Minnesota Timberwolves – CBS Sports
- "I'd be a bit surprised if Ware fell this far -- much less out of the first round -- but his range feels wider than most projected first-rounders. The former five-star is coming off a career year at Indiana after transferring to Oregon and has seemingly answered questions about his drive and work ethic that plagued him early as a prospect." -- Kyle Boone
