Is Keyonte George Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Jazz)

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is listed as questionable for the second game in a row due to an illness after he played limited minutes in Monday's win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz are tanking at this point in the 2025-26 season, and they held George out in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over Golden State. The young guard has been one of the lone bright spots for Utah in the 2025-26 season, but there's a chance he could miss Wednesday's clash with the New York Knicks.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have already factored in some of the other injuries for Utah -- Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic and Walker Kessler are all out -- setting the Knicks as 13.5-point favorites, Jackson, Kessler and Nurkic have all been ruled out for the rest of the year.

George has put together a solid season, appearing in 53 games for the Jazz. He's averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah doesn't have much of a chance to win with Jackson and Markkanen out, but sitting George would help the Jazz clinch another loss as they look to retain their top-eight protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

George has played in just six games since Feb. 1, as he missed time with an ankle injury. He's not the only player that has dealt with an illness recently on Utah, as Isaiah Collier and Ace Bailey were both ruled out with an illness on Monday.

Utah will provide an update on George's status for Wednesday night's game closer to tip off. Stay tuned with SI for updates on his status.

