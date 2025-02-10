Miller Kopp Makes 2025 USA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team
USA Basketball announced the roster for the 2025 USA Men’s AmeriCup qualifying team on Monday, and former Indiana Hoosier Miller Kopp was one of 12 selections.
Kopp will participate in training camp from Feb. 14-18 in Miami, and then play two games for team USA. The first game is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET versus Puerto Rico in San Juan. The team then travels to Nassau, Bahamas for a 7:10 p.m. ET tipoff on Feb. 23 against the Bahamas.
Fans can watch the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games on Courtside 1891.
The 2025 USA Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team includes Keita Bates-Diop, Norris Cole, Robert Covington, Jalen Crutcher, John Jenkins, Miller Kopp, Nassir Little, Ruben Nembhard Jr., Reggie Perry, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Javonte Smart and Malik Williams.
Stephen Silas is the head coach, and the assistant coaches are Patrick Ewing and Ty Ellis.
Kopp is in the midst of his second season of professional basketball with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League. Across 33 games, he's averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5% from 3-point range on 216 attempts, 46.7% from the field and 75.8% at the free throw line.
Kopp played two seasons at Indiana under coach Mike Woodson from 2021-23 and helped the Hoosiers make two NCAA Tournament appearances. Starting 70 games at Indiana, Kopp averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range, 42% from the field and 85% at the free throw line.
