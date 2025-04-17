Opportunistic Guard Tayton Conerway Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As it turned out? Indiana went 2-for-2 on getting commitments from players who visited last weekend.
Former Troy guard Tayton Conerway committed to the Hoosiers. He confirmed his commitment via Field Of 68 late Wednesday night.
Conerway was one of the better guards available in the transfer portal. Indiana already got a commitment on Tuesday from one of the other prized guards in the portal – Lamar Wilkerson. Both players visited Indiana over the weekend.
Conerway has an interesting background. He’s from Burleson, Texas in suburban Dallas. Conerway attended two different junior college schools – Grayson College and Ranger College – and he participated in three JUCO seasons.
In his final JUCO season at Ranger, he was the Texas Association Basketball Coaches Men’s Player of the Year in 2023. Coming off the bench for all but four of Ranger’s 35 games, Conerway averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. He also converted 48.4% of his shots and 34.4% of his 3-point attempts.
That propelled Conerway to Troy. He averaged 11.8 points off the bench in the 2024 season and ascended to a starting role for the Trojans for the 2024-25 season.
Conerway averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and made 47.1% of his shots. Most notably, Conerway led the Sun Belt Conference in steals for two seasons in a row. He averaged 2.1 in 2024 and 2.8 in 2025. DeVries values guards who can force turnovers and help his teams score via defensive pressure.
Conerway helped Troy achieve a 23-11 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship. Troy won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to advance to its third NCAA Tournament in school history. Troy was beaten by Kentucky 76-57 in the first round of the tournament.
Under old rules, Conerway would be out of Division I eligibility given the three years he played at the JUCO level plus the two at Troy.
However, after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia brought a lawsuit against the NCAA and was later granted an injunction by a federal judge to get an additional year of eligibility.
In response to that, the NCAA approved a blanket waiver to give an additional year of eligibility to former junior college athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in 2025.
Conerway joins a growing Indiana roster. In addition to Wilkerson, guard Jasai Miles (North Florida) committed on Tuesday. They join forward Reed Bailey (Davidson), swingman Tucker DeVries (West Virginia via Drake) and Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake) have all committed to Indiana out of the transfer portal.
They join incoming freshman Trent Sisley on the Indiana roster.
Indiana does need more size in its frontcourt. Indiana suffered a setback in this department as targeted junior college center Emeka Opurum committed to Auburn on Wednesday.
