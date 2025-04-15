Lamar Wilkerson Wanted To Be ‘A Priority’ And Indiana Made Him One
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the current college basketball landscape, highly coveted players can chase a number of goals.
They can try to be part of a championship team as part of a super team. They can chase NIL money. They can try to find playing time.
In Lamar Wilkerson’s case, he just wanted to know he was going to be “a priority” for whatever program he decided to join after he went into the transfer portal as one of the most sought-after guards available.
Indiana coach Darian DeVries spared no effort in making sure that’s exactly how Wilkerson felt.
In an interview with Field Of 68’s Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman, Wilkerson explained why Indiana was the place for him – and the effort DeVries made in getting him to Bloomington rather than arch-rival Kentucky.
“It really wasn't the pitch,” Wilkerson told Dauster and Goodman on what he liked about DeVries. “It was just him as a person. You could tell he's very genuine about what he says. He actually flew out here today to come see me, and so that was big, man, that was major. I want to go where I’m a priority and that's what Indiana makes me feel like – a priority.”
Though Wilkerson had initially included Auburn and Ole Miss among finalists for his services, it came down to Indiana and Kentucky in the end. Wilkerson made his Indiana visit first on Saturday and Sunday. He then went to Kentucky on Sunday and Monday.
The large social media presences from both schools were convinced he was going to be in their camp. Since Kentucky had his last visit, many speculated he was Kentucky-bound – including several national recruiting websites.
Ultimately, Wilkerson doesn’t want to be a guy. He wants to be the guy. Indiana gives him that opportunity.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity that I had to get recruited by the top blue bloods. It was a hard decision, but Indiana felt like home. I’m ready to bring Hoosier basketball back, man,” Wilkerson said.
“It was a pleasure to be recruited by Kentucky, but I didn't want to go to Kentucky and just be another guy that has already been to Kentucky,” Wilkerson added in a quote that is not likely to go down well in the Commonwealth.
“Hoosiers basketball is a big-time name. They haven't been where they wanted to be. I trust Coach DeVries, and what he's bringing in, and the type of coach he is and how he's going to put us in position to win. We can do this together. It’s just going to make my story better, his story better. Hoosier basketball will be back,” Wilkerson exclaimed.
Why is Wilkerson’s commitment to Indiana so important? Wilkerson's scoring average jumped to 20.5 points per game in 2025, an increase of nearly seven points from 2024.
Wilkerson fits the DeVries mold as he converted 44.5% from 3-point range to lead Conference USA. Wilkerson has flashed his potential at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before. He scored 18 points in Indiana's 97-71 win over Sam Houston in December.
Wilkerson boasted during his Field Of 68 interview that he wants to “shoot 50” for Indiana – as in 50% from 3-point range.
Wilkerson will have one year to play for the Hoosiers. He began his career at Three Rivers College, a junior college in his home state of Arkansas. He played three seasons at Sam Houston as he worked his way up the ladder to being the Bearkats best player in 2025.
“I’m a small town dude. I had a different chip on my shoulder,” said the Ashdown, Ark., native. “Nothing was ever handed to me from out of high school. When I went JUCO, I went D-I and now we're here. So I've never had anything handed to me. Early in my life, my parents, my mom, my sisters, my siblings, they all showed me what hard work and dedication was. So it stuck with me. You only get what you put out.”
Wilkerson was asked to give a self-scouting report.
“You can expect to see a good dude that's all in, 100%, to bringing Indiana Hoosier basketball back. I like to think I'm very electric. I play with a lot of passion. I may play with too much passion at times, but I feel like you'll get an electrifying player every day that's going to go 110 for whichever jersey I'm repping. Happy to say it's gonna be the Indiana Hoosiers, man,” Wilkerson said.
Now that his recruitment is over, Wilkerson can hone in on a goal that will be music to the ears of Hoosiers fans.
“Now I can keep the main thing, the main thing, and that's just making that (NCAA) tournament. man, getting Indiana into that tournament,” Wilkerson said.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WILKERSON IS A HOOSIER: In a frenzied battle with Kentucky for his services, Lamar Wilkerson is headed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DARLING INTEREST: Indiana has reached out to Big Sky MVP Dylan Darling, a sharpshooting guard. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY TO VISIT: Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway will reportedly visit Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MIKE BARGEN TO JOIN STAFF: Former Bradley associate head coach Mike Bargen will join the Indiana staff. He's worked with head coach Darian DeVries before. CLICK HERE.
- KENNY JOHNSON TO JOIN INDIANA STAFF: Kenny Johnson will join Darian DeVries' coaching staff. CLICK HERE.