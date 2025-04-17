Report: Former North Florida Guard Jasai Miles Has Committed To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight day, Indiana men’s basketball has received a commitment that will bolster its backcourt.
Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles committed to Indiana on Wednesday night, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.com, who cited Miles’ management team as his source.
Miles was one of the best players in the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2025. In his sophomore season, Miles averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds and earned All-Atlantic Sun honors.
Miles shot 33.5% from 3-point range, but was 42.5% percent overall.
The Miami native was leading scorer for the Ospreys, who finished in the middle of the Atlantic Sun Conference pack.
Miles is a bigger guard at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds. He has two years of eligibility left.
Indiana got a commitment from Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson on Tuesday. He is the highest profile recruit to commit to the Hoosiers to date, apart from perhaps Tucker DeVries, son of coach Darian DeVries.
Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway, who starred at Troy, visited Indiana on Sunday, but of when this was published, no commitment had been made. Speculation has suggested that Conerway could join the Hoosiers, but there is no concrete confirmation.
Miles joins a growing Indiana roster. Wilkerson (Sam Houston), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson), swingman Tucker DeVries (West Virginia via Drake) and Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake) have all committed to Indiana out of the transfer portal.
They join incoming freshman Trent Sisley on the Indiana roster.
Indiana does need more size in its frontcourt. Indiana suffered a setback in this department as targeted junior college center Emeka Opurum committed to Auburn on Wednesday.
Follow the comings and goings from Indiana men's basketball in the 2025 transfer tracker. The link is here.