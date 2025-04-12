Former Indiana Assistant Coach Kenya Hunter Lands At Texas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Long-time Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter has found his new home.
According to Horns247.com, Hunter will be hired on Sean Miller's staff at Texas. Miller was hired as Texas head coach after the Longhorns parted ways with previous coach Rodney Terry.
Hunter had been hired at Indiana in 2020 to join then-coach Archie Miller's staff. When Archie Miller was fired after the 2021 season, new Indiana coach Mike Woodson retained Hunter on his own staff. Hunter eventually ascended to the associate head coach position under Woodson.
While Hunter was on Indiana's staff, the Hoosiers developed three players who currently play in the NBA - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Kel'El Ware.
Before Hunter was at Indiana, he was an assistant coach at Connecticut, Nebraska, Georgetown, Xavier and North Carolina State. When Hunter was at Xavier, he was on Sean Miller's first coaching staffs with the Musketeers. Miller and Hunter were together from 2004-07.
Earlier in April, former Indiana assistant Yasir Rosemond was hired to be on Matt McMahon's staff at LSU.
Other members of Woodson's staff - Brian Walsh and former Indiana players Calbert Cheaney and Jordan Hulls - have not yet found or announced their next destinations.
