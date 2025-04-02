Former Indiana forward Malik Reneau Commits To Miami
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The allure of home could not be resisted by former Indiana forward Malik Reneau.
Reneau, who played at Indiana from 2022-25, announced on Wednesday via his social media account that he will finish his college basketball career at Miami.
“I’m Coming Home. It’s All About The U,” Reneau said in his X post announcing his commitment to the Hurricanes.
Reneau was a mainstay for the Indiana program, especially in the last two seasons. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 11.4 points and five rebounds, and he converted 55.5% of his shots during his three-year Indiana career.
He was most productive in his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds from 2023-25 and dished out 2.4 assists.
Teamed with current Miami Heat player Kel’El Ware for the Hoosiers in the 2023-24 season and with Oumar Ballo in the 2024-25 season, Reneau was an old school power forward who used his brawn to create opportunities to score at the rim.
Reneau would occasionally try to stretch out and hit perimeter shots, but he was just 26% from 3-point range in his Indiana career and regressed to 12.5% in 2025.
In a twist of fate that the transfer portal has made a more likely occurrence, Reneau played against Miami for the Hoosiers in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He played 10 minutes against his future team and didn’t score in Indiana’s 85-69 defeat.
Miami is a program in major transition. After the Hurricanes defeated Indiana in the 2023 tournament, the wheels fell off. Miami finished 15-17 in 2024 and were 4-8 in 2025 before long-time coach Jim Larranaga decided to retire.
Larranaga cited NIL as a reason for his departure – even though his 2023 Miami team was largely built via generous NIL contributions.
"What shocked me was after we made it to the Final Four, just 18 months ago, the very first time I met with the players, eight of them decided they were going to put their name in the portal and leave," Larrangaga said. "I said, 'Don't you like it here?' They said, 'No, I like it here, it's great.' But the opportunity to make money someplace else created a situation that you have to begin to ask yourself, as a coach, what is this all about? The answer is that it's become professional."
The Hurricanes limped home to a 7-24 record. Miami hired Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas to lead the program on March 6.
Reneau is the second former Indiana player to find a home. Gabe Cupps has committed to Ohio State.
Mackenzie Mgbako, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Bryson Tucker and Jakai Newton remain uncommitted as of publication of this story.
