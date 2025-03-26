Kanaan Carlyle Latest Indiana Player To Go Into Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – And then there was one.
On3Sports.com reported that Kanaan Carlyle entered himself into the transfer portal on Wednesday.
With Carlyle’s entrance into the portal, Bryson Tucker is the only Indiana player with experience who remains on the roster as of late afternoon on Wednesday.
That number could double if Luke Goode has an injury waiver approved from his sophomore season at Illinois in 2022-23.
Carlyle came to Indiana from Stanford as part of former coach Mike Woodson’s effort to bolster the backcourt after the 2023-24 season. Carlyle averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists for the Cardinal during the 2023-24 season. The promise of that season – Carlyle was honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team – is what drew Woodson to the Atlanta native.
However, Carlyle struggled to gain a foothold with the Hoosiers. He averaged just four points in 25 games. Carlyle started six games, but none after he missed three games in late November.
While Carlyle showed promise in spurts and he was a good defender, his shot never came to him. He was a woeful 28.9% from the floor and was 24.3% from 3-point range.
By the final month of the season, Carlyle was playing sparingly. He only reached double-figure scoring three times in his Indiana career, peaking with 14 points against Minnesota in December.
Because Indiana was on spring break last week, new coach Darian DeVries had not met with several players to determine their plans and his plans for them. With spring break concluded, that process accelerated this week.
DeVries now has at least 11 scholarships to offer based on present rules.
Based on what happens with the House settlement on April 7, DeVries may be motivated to move fast. Up until April 7, players can be signed under the current rules where NIL collectives had free reign to offer pay-for-play deals.
Once the revenue sharing proposed by the House settlement begins, all player deals with collectives will be run through a NCAA clearinghouse, run by Deloitte, to assess legitimacy and fair market value.
