Indiana Recruiting Target Ryan Conwell Commits To Louisville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - One of the players that new Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries targeted as a roster addition for the Indiana will not be a Hoosier.
According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, former Xavier guard Ryan Conwell has committed to Louisville.
Conwell visited Indiana on Monday, but his commitment to Louisville came after he visited the Pat Kelsey-coached Cardinals on Tuesday.
Conwell is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Indianapolis. He starred at Pike High School. Conwell was named the 2022 Marion County Player of the Year as he averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals his senior season at Pike. He was twice named to the MIC All-Conference Team.
Conwell originally played at South Florida. As a freshman, he made 21 starts and averaged 5.1 points for the Bulls before he elected to transfer closer to home as Conwell attended Indiana State during the 2023-24 season.
It was as a Sycamore that Conwell realized his potential. Conwell averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Conwell shot 48.2% from the floor, 40.7% from three-point range, and a team-high 85.5% from the free throw line. Conwell earned the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Award. Conwell was also All-MVC Second Team, MVC Tournament All-Tournament Team, and NIT All-Tournament honors.
Conwell parlayed the opportunity at Indiana State into a chance to play in the Big East at Xavier. Conwell averaged 16.5 points and 2.5 assists for the Musketeers, who just snuck into the NCAA Tournament. Conwell increased his 3-point percentage to 41.3% at Xavier, while maintaining his good free throw shooting and shooting from the field.
Conwell was one of two players to visit Indiana on Monday as former Iowa guard Josh Dix also made a visit. Former DePaul and Drake guard Conor Enright visited Indiana on Tuesday.
While Tucker DeVries, coach Darian DeVries' son, is expected to play for Indiana if he gets a medical waiver for missing all but eight games of the 2024-25 season, no one else has been added to Indiana's ranks yet.
The only player who might return from the 2025 is Luke Goode, who is himself waiting to hear if his medical waiver from his sophomore season at Illinois is approved.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MALIK RENEAU DOWN TO FIVE FINALISTS: According to a report, former Indiana forward Malik Reneau is considering five schools to transfer to from Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MYLES RICE INTO PORTAL: Myles Rice has entered the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- CARLYLE GOES INTO TRANSFER PORTAL: Kanaan Carlyle is the latest Indiana men's basketball player to put himself into the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- TOP 3 MALIK RENEAU MOMENTS: The top three moments of Malik Reneau's career. CLICK HERE.
- TOP 3 MOMENTS FOR MACKENZIE MGBAKO: The top three moments in Mackenzie Mgbako's Indiana career. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WENT WRONG AND HOW CAN DEVRIES FIX IT? Shooting was inconsistent for Indiana in 2024-25. What can Darian DeVries do to fix it? CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO INTO PORTAL: Mackenzie Mgbako placed himself into the transfer portal on Monday. CLICK HERE.