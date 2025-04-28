Former Indiana Guard Henna Sandvik Is Headed To Wyoming
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The last Indiana women’s basketball player who left via the transfer portal has found her college destination.
Guard Henna Sandvik, who played at Indiana from 2022-25, will transfer to Wyoming. The Wyoming women’s basketball program announced Sandvik’s transfer on their social media feed.
Sandvik, a native of Helsinki, Finland, played sparingly during her Indiana career, though she took on a larger role in the 2025 season. Sandvik averaged 7.9 minutes per game and averaged 1.1 points.
Her minutes went up to 10 per game in 2025 as he began to fill in with players like Lexus Bargesser and Sydney Parrish hurt. She was not much of a scoring threat, but she was solid defensively.
Her best career scoring effort was a 13-point game against Bellarmine in a 95-61 Indiana victory on Dec. 15, 2024. It was the only double-digit scoring game of Sandvik’s Indiana career.
Sandvik joins a solid team. The Cowgirls (Wyoming’s official branding genderizes its nickname) were 22-12 in 2025 and finished second in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming hasn’t had a losing season since 2016.
Five other former Hoosiers had already announced their new basketball destinations. Lexus Bargesser (Colorado State), Julianna LaMendola (Grand Canyon), Yarden Garzon (Maryland), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Murray State) and Lilly Meister (Kansas) all previously announced their future schools.
Interestingly, Bargesser and Sandvik joined two rivals schools in Colorado State and Wyoming. With the exception of one year in the 1960s, the two schools, only an hour apart, have been in the same conference since 1921.
Jerni Kiaku became the fifth player to join the Indiana roster. Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan has also committed. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama), Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) and Jerni Kiaku (Duquesne) have also committed to the Hoosiers.
The Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
