Former Indiana Guard Parker Stewart Joins Atlanta Hawks Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart announced he's heading to the NBA as part of the Atlanta Hawks' coaching staff.
"New beginnings! I’m excited to join the Atlanta Hawks staff as a Development, Advanced Scouting, and Video Associate," Stewart posted on X. "Although I will miss playing, I’m excited to for this great opportunity & I’m looking forward to starting my career on the other side! God is great."
Stewart most recently played for KK Tamis, a professional team in Pancevo, Serbia. In six games, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.5 points.
Stewart began his professional career in 2023-24 with the Sheffield Sharks in England. He averaged 5.1 points per game in 16 appearances while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
Before turning pro, Stewart played college basketball for Pittsburgh, UT-Martin and Indiana. As a Hoosier, he averaged 6.2 points per game and shot 39.3% from three during coach Mike Woodson's first season in 2021-22. Woodson was previously the Hawks' head coach from 2004-10.
Stewart helped Indiana reach the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed before losing in the Round of 64. He joined Indiana during the 2020-21 season under former head coach Archie Miller but he redshirted and did not play.
Stewart transferred back to UT-Martin for the 2023-24 season and had a big year, posting 16 points per game. Stewart averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game for UT-Martin in 2019-20.
The Hawks are coached by Quin Snyder, who took over midway through the 2022-23 season. Atlanta lost in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and then went 36-46 in 2023-24 and missed the playoffs. Across 10 seasons as an NBA head coach, Snyder has a 418-321 record.
Atlanta had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and took French wing Zaccharie Risacher. Trae Young, a three-time All-Star, returns as the Hawks' leading scorer at 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game last season.