Indiana Lands Villanova Transfer Bryce Lindsay: Starter or Key Sixth Man?

Darian DeVries continues to one up himself. After seemingly manifesting a starting lineup out of thin air over the past few days, the Indiana head man went and found another high-level transfer: Villanova guard Bryce Lindsay.

What Bryce Lindsay Brings to Indiana’s Backcourt Rotation

BREAKING: Villanova transfer guard Bryce Lindsey has committed to Indiana.https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/kr1o8LB1zJ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 15, 2026

Lindsay, the No. 186 overall transfer in this 2026 portal class (per 247 Sports), becomes the sixth portal prospect to commit to the Hoosiers, who now have filled out ten roster spots for the 2026-27 season. (Six transfers joined by three incoming freshmen and returning forward Trent Sisley.)

Who is Bryce Lindsay?

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) celebrates his three point shot against the Georgetown Hoyas during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A three-star recruit out of high school, Lindsay went to Texas A&M and took a redshirt as a freshman.



Then, he hit the portal and landed at James Madison, where he averaged 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while connecting on 2.8 triples at a Sun Belt-best clip of 40.8 percent from three.



In 2025-26, as a redshirt sophomore, Lindsay put up 12.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists at Villanova while canning 2.4 long-distance jumpers per outing.

Indiana transfer commit Bryce Lindsay scouting report

Mar 7, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) controls the ball against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As reflected in the statistics outlined above, Lindsay is, first and foremost, a beyond-the-arc deadeye. Few players are actually a threat as soon as they step past halfcourt, but Lindsay is one of them.



With tremendously deep range and the ability to shoot it off the catch or the dribble, Lindsay will be one of the top gravity-pullers in the Big Ten next season.

Demanding attention from defenses at all times, Lindsay will have an impact whether his shot is falling or not.



He pairs that deadly jumper with a capable slashing game – especially in the open court or secondary transition – along with supplemental playmaking. Defensively, Lindsay, who isn’t the biggest or most athletic, can keep up but isn’t a game-changer.

How will Bryce Lindsay fit at Indiana?

Feb 4, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) drives against Seton Hall Pirates guard Tajuan Simpkins (2) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In modern-day basketball, a shooter as gifted as Lindsay can fit in any lineup. That said, how DeVries and Co. plan on utilizing Lindsay next season is less-than defined.

From a skill perspective, he would balance out projected lead guard Markus Burton extraordinarily well, stretching the floor and creating space for Burton to operate downhill while serving as a swing outlet in pick-and-roll action.

But Burton is just 5-foot-11. And Lindsay is listed at a perhaps generous 6-foot-3. This past season, the pair averaged a combined 4.9 rebounds. Burton is an exceptional defender and Lindsay can hold his own, but the pair may be too undersized to survive together against Big Ten backcourts.



That said, Lindsay could be a dynamite sixth man, serving as a spark-plug scorer off the bench while also providing backup lead guard duties when Burton comes off the floor.