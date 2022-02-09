Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Said He's 'Disappointed in the Circumstances' Following the Hoosiers' Loss to Northwestern

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only Hoosier to get a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana's 59-51 loss to Northwestern on Tuesday. Jackson-Davis addressed the media following the loss. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat the bench as punishment watching their team fall to a 7-6 Big Ten record.

Q: On being short on players...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I mean at the end of the day, it is what it is. We're shooting out there with the people that we got, and obviously, they're disappointed themselves, and we still got a lot of basketball left, seven games left.

For the guys that came out tonight, they fought. Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. Anthony not playing and then coming in and starting and doing what he did, playing as hard as he could. Same thing with Trey Galloway. Playing almost the entire game until he fouled out. That's toughness.

I feel like as a group we were together, and those other guys are going to come back hungry, and they're going to do the right thing next time.

Q: On the five player suspensions...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously, you're disappointed in the circumstances, but at the same time, you still got a game you got to play, and the guys that were out there tonight, they did their thing, and the guys that did the wrong thing and were doing what they did, they were still cheering for us. They were still there for us. They were trying to be good teammates, so that's all you can do.

Q: On not being able to secure a win...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I just think at the end of the day, the circumstances, I just think we ran out of gas towards the end of the game. We were playing as hard as we could. A lot of...started to get short, and that's what happens so dead legs, no subs, so we hit adversity and couldn't pull this one out.

Q: On Trey Galloway...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Trey played really well this game. His toughness, his grit. I think he came off ball screens really well, got downhill. He played really really good defense, and for a position he hasn't necessarily played in, I thought he did a great job, and he's just going to keep working and building from there.

