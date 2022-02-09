Skip to main content

Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Said He's 'Disappointed in the Circumstances' Following the Hoosiers' Loss to Northwestern

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only Hoosier to get a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana's 59-51 loss to Northwestern on Tuesday. Jackson-Davis addressed the media following the loss. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.

EVANSTON, Ill. — After Indiana head coach Mike Woodson suspended five players on disciplinary action ahead of the Northwestern game, the Hoosiers fell to the Wildcats 59-51. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 13 points and 11 rebounds as the team's only player with a double-double.

Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat the bench as punishment watching their team fall to a 7-6 Big Ten record. 

Here's what Jackson-Davis had to say regarding the loss. Read the transcript, or watch the attached video of the full press conference.

Q: On being short on players...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I mean at the end of the day, it is what it is. We're shooting out there with the people that we got, and obviously, they're disappointed themselves, and we still got a lot of basketball left, seven games left. 

For the guys that came out tonight, they fought. Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. Anthony not playing and then coming in and starting and doing what he did, playing as hard as he could. Same thing with Trey Galloway. Playing almost the entire game until he fouled out. That's toughness. 

I feel like as a group we were together, and those other guys are going to come back hungry, and they're going to do the right thing next time.

Read More

Q: On the five player suspensions...

JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously, you're disappointed in the circumstances, but at the same time, you still got a game you got to play, and the guys that were out there tonight, they did their thing, and the guys that did the wrong thing and were doing what they did, they were still cheering for us. They were still there for us. They were trying to be good teammates, so that's all you can do.

Q: On not being able to secure a win...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I just think at the end of the day, the circumstances, I just think we ran out of gas towards the end of the game. We were playing as hard as we could. A lot of...started to get short, and that's what happens so dead legs, no subs, so we hit adversity and couldn't pull this one out.

Q: On Trey Galloway...

JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Trey played really well this game. His toughness, his grit. I think he came off ball screens really well, got downhill. He played really really good defense, and for a position he hasn't necessarily played in, I thought he did a great job, and he's just going to keep working and building from there.

  • TREY GALLOWAY TALKS TO THE MEDIA AFTER INDIANA'S LOSS TO NORTHWESTERN: Sophomore guard Trey Galloway scored 13 points for the Hoosiers before fouling out. Here's what he had to say following the loss in a post game press conference. Read the full transcript, or watch the attached video. CLICK HERE. 
  • HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID ABOUT PLAYER SUSPENSIONS: Following five player suspensions, the Hoosiers fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 59-51 on the road. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took to the podium to address the suspensions in a post game press conference. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
  • COST OF SELFISH ACTS: Draw the lines. Five Indiana basketball players get suspended, and then Indiana loses at Northwestern in a very winnable game. So now, how much damage do these selfish suspensions do to this Indiana team that's trying to restore some pride and glory back into this program? We'll have to wait to see. CLICK HERE.
  • GAME STORY: Indiana coach Mike Woodson suspended five players on Tuesday for breaking team rules, and the other half of his team fought gamely against Northwestern, but came up short after fading in the second half, losing 59-51. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday night's game between Indiana and Northwestern in real time. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS SUSPEND 5: Just minutes before Indiana's game with Northwestern, five players were suspended, including starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart. CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson-Davis guards a Northwestern player.
Basketball

Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Said He's 'Disappointed in the Circumstances' Following the Hoosiers' Loss to Northwestern

59 seconds ago
Trey Galloway defends a Northwestern player.
Basketball

Here's What Guard Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Loss to Northwestern

18 minutes ago
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson Talks About His Five Player Suspensions in the Northwestern Game

1 hour ago
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary high fives her teammates after a play.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Will Face Illinois Following a Fighting Illini 2-Week COVID-19 Pause

3 hours ago
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisNorthwestern4
Basketball

My Two Cents: What's the Cost of Selfish Acts That Led to Suspensions?

4 hours ago
IndianaXavierJohnsonOhioState
Basketball

Indiana Suddenly Suspends Five Players Before Northwestern Game

4 hours ago
USATSI_17501651
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Northwestern in Real Time

13 hours ago
IndianaTreyGallowayNorthwestern
Basketball

Short-Handed Hoosiers Fall to Northwestern, Lose Back-to-Back Games for 1st Time

13 hours ago