Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis Said He's 'Disappointed in the Circumstances' Following the Hoosiers' Loss to Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — After Indiana head coach Mike Woodson suspended five players on disciplinary action ahead of the Northwestern game, the Hoosiers fell to the Wildcats 59-51. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis put up 13 points and 11 rebounds as the team's only player with a double-double.
Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat the bench as punishment watching their team fall to a 7-6 Big Ten record.
Here's what Jackson-Davis had to say regarding the loss. Read the transcript, or watch the attached video of the full press conference.
Q: On being short on players...
JACKSON-DAVIS: I mean at the end of the day, it is what it is. We're shooting out there with the people that we got, and obviously, they're disappointed themselves, and we still got a lot of basketball left, seven games left.
For the guys that came out tonight, they fought. Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway. Anthony not playing and then coming in and starting and doing what he did, playing as hard as he could. Same thing with Trey Galloway. Playing almost the entire game until he fouled out. That's toughness.
I feel like as a group we were together, and those other guys are going to come back hungry, and they're going to do the right thing next time.
Read More
Q: On the five player suspensions...
JACKSON-DAVIS: Obviously, you're disappointed in the circumstances, but at the same time, you still got a game you got to play, and the guys that were out there tonight, they did their thing, and the guys that did the wrong thing and were doing what they did, they were still cheering for us. They were still there for us. They were trying to be good teammates, so that's all you can do.
Q: On not being able to secure a win...
JACKSON-DAVIS: I just think at the end of the day, the circumstances, I just think we ran out of gas towards the end of the game. We were playing as hard as we could. A lot of...started to get short, and that's what happens so dead legs, no subs, so we hit adversity and couldn't pull this one out.
Q: On Trey Galloway...
JACKSON-DAVIS: I think Trey played really well this game. His toughness, his grit. I think he came off ball screens really well, got downhill. He played really really good defense, and for a position he hasn't necessarily played in, I thought he did a great job, and he's just going to keep working and building from there.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TREY GALLOWAY TALKS TO THE MEDIA AFTER INDIANA'S LOSS TO NORTHWESTERN: Sophomore guard Trey Galloway scored 13 points for the Hoosiers before fouling out. Here's what he had to say following the loss in a post game press conference. Read the full transcript, or watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
- HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID ABOUT PLAYER SUSPENSIONS: Following five player suspensions, the Hoosiers fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 59-51 on the road. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took to the podium to address the suspensions in a post game press conference. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
- COST OF SELFISH ACTS: Draw the lines. Five Indiana basketball players get suspended, and then Indiana loses at Northwestern in a very winnable game. So now, how much damage do these selfish suspensions do to this Indiana team that's trying to restore some pride and glory back into this program? We'll have to wait to see. CLICK HERE.
- GAME STORY: Indiana coach Mike Woodson suspended five players on Tuesday for breaking team rules, and the other half of his team fought gamely against Northwestern, but came up short after fading in the second half, losing 59-51. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Follow Tuesday night's game between Indiana and Northwestern in real time. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS SUSPEND 5: Just minutes before Indiana's game with Northwestern, five players were suspended, including starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart. CLICK HERE