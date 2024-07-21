How to Watch Assembly Ball Against Men of Mackey Sunday in The Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Basketball Tournament continues Sunday with somewhat of a rivalry matchup between No. 1 seed Assembly Ball and No. 4 seed Men of Mackey in Round 2 of the Butler Regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Led by Yogi Ferrell with 27 points, Assembly Ball won its first game, 89-79, over The Cru on Friday. Men of Mackey defeated Fort Wayne Champs 75-63 earlier in the day to set up Sunday's contest between Indiana and Purdue alumni teams.
Teams are competing for a $1 million winner-take-all prize. TBT began in 2014 and annually features former college basketball stars, NBA players and talent from professional leagues all over the world.
How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. Men of Mackey
- Who: No 1. seed Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni team) vs. No. 4 seed Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni team)
- What: Round 2 of The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize
- When: Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- Announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Assembly Ball roster
- Miller Kopp (Indiana, 2021-23)
- Race Thompson (Indiana, 2018-2023)
- DeVonte Green (Indiana, 2016-20)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana, 2015-19)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana, 2013-14)
- Troy Williams (Indiana, 2013-16)
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana, 2012-16)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana, 2009-13)
- Julian Gamble (Miami, 2008-13)
- Rion Brown (Miami, 2010-14)
- Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma, 2016-20)
- Keith Hornsby (UNC-Asheville, LSU, 2011-16)
- Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 2019-20)
- Dakota Quinn (Samford, 2015-16)
Note: Miller Kopp and Jordan Hulls did not play on Friday, but they are both active for Sunday's game.
Men of Mackey roster
- Barrett Benson (Northwestern, Southern Illinois 2016-20)
- Bobby Planutis (Mount St. Mary’s, St. Bonaventure, Purdue Fort Wayne 2017-23)
- Cheikh Diong (UNLV, UCF 2017-22)
- David Jenkins Jr. (South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah, Purdue 2017-23)
- Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue, Butler 2018-23)
- Ian Miller (Florida State 2010-14)
- Jonathan Octeus (Colorado State, Purdue 2012-15)
- Kelsey Barlow (Purdue, UIC 2009-14)
- Malik Osborne (Rice, Florida State 2017-22)
- Max Landis (Gardner-Webb, Purdue Fort Wayne 2011-16)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue 2018-22)
- Tahjai Teague (Ball State 2016-20)
What's at stake?
The winner will be one of 16 teams remaining and advances to Round 3 of The Basketball Tournament, where they'll face the winner of No. 2 seed All Good Dawgs, a Butler alumni team, and No. 6 seed Eberlein Drive. That game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, and the winner advances past the Butler Regional. The loser is eliminated from the single-elimination tournament and taken out of contention for the $1 million winner-take-all prize.
