Just three days after knocking off No. 20 Arkansas at Madison Square Garden, Indiana (5-0) returns to the national spotlight Friday night for a rivalry showdown with Kentucky (4-1) in Indianapolis.



The Hoosiers took down the Razorbacks, 81-76, behind a combined effort from the frontcourt and backcourt.



Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Kentucky

Who: Indiana vs. Kentucky



When: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 20



Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.



TV: CBS; Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Bill Raferty and Robbie Hummel (analysts), Jon Rothstein (sideline reporter)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Kentucky series history

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 33-25. Friday marks the 59th meeting between the longtime rivals.



Kentucky won the most recent matchup, defeating Indiana 72-60 at Rupp Arena last December. Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson each scored 15 points in the loss.

The last time these programs met in the state of Indiana produced one of the most memorable moments in Hoosiers history.



In December of 2011, Christian Watford buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Indiana to a 73-72 win over then-No. 1 Kentucky at Assembly Hall.

Indiana vs. Kentucky outlook

Indiana couldn't have asked for a better start to its season, and Tuesday's 81-76 win over Arkansas provided the clearest evidence yet of how far the program has come under Darian DeVries.



The Hoosiers went toe-to-toe with a talented Razorbacks team, getting 17 points apiece from Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell before Darren Harris delivered two enormous threes down the stretch.

It was the kind of win that can change expectations for a program, but Indiana can't afford to spend much time celebrating it.



Kentucky presents another significant challenge, and the Wildcats have plenty of talent of their own. Zoom Diallo and Malachi Moreno are each averaging 14.2 points per game, while Milan Momcilovic and Alex Wilkins provide additional scoring options for Mark Pope's squad.

For Indiana, the challenge is maintaining the same intensity and execution that carried it past Arkansas.



The Hoosiers showed Tuesday that their revamped frontcourt can compete against high-level competition, while their backcourt proved capable of delivering in the biggest moments. They'll need both groups again Friday.

A win over Kentucky wouldn't just keep Indiana unbeaten. It would give the Hoosiers two marquee nonconference wins in four days, including one over their biggest nonconference rival.



It's still only November, but that kind of start could help define Indiana's season before Big Ten play even begins.