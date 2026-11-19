Indiana (5-0) carries its perfect record into a marquee matchup against Kentucky (4-1) on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, CBS). The Hoosiers, who already own two high-major wins, are seeking their third resume-building win of the year, while the Wildcats are looking for their first. Here are three advantages Indiana has entering this one (along with a disadvantage):

Three major advantages Indiana has over Kentucky

Nov 12, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) reacts after a play against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-point shooting on offense

Indiana has a pair of deadeye long-distance shooters – Darren Harris and Bryce Lindsay – while there are a handful of other respectable shooters on the roster (shoot a solid 35.7 percent from three-point range as a team). But against Kentucky, all of the Hoosiers might have a field day from deep.

Secured the dub from deep. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/y316KRqqcz — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 18, 2026

The Wildcats do not defend the three-point line well. Opponents have free rein to get them up (No. 332 in the country in three-point rate allowed) and they also happen to be quite efficient (opponents shoot 34.0 percent).

James Madison hit 15 threes against Kentucky. Kansas, which doesn’t take many, hit 10. Northern Arizona canned 13. And all three of those teams shot at least 33.3 percent from deep. Expect Indiana to have a night from long range.

The free-throw line

Indiana lives at the free-throw line. Six Hoosiers have taken at least 15 free throws in just five games – led by 37 attempts from Harris. As a team, Indiana’s free-throw rate ranks No. 26 in the country.

And guess who isn’t great at keeping teams off the charity stripe? Kentucky, of course. Through five games, opponents have attempted 25 more free throws than the Wildcats.

If the Hoosiers take it to Kentucky from a physical standpoint as we expect (more on that shortly), then they’ll spend quite a bit of time on the free-throw line, which won’t just buy them easy buckets, but it’ll also put the Wildcats into foul trouble.

The glass (especially offensive)

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) celebrates with center Samet Yigitoglu (21) in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another area Kentucky struggles: the boards. Take this: the Wildcats were outrebounded by 12 against Northern Arizona. They managed just 20 total boards in that game. Despite having some size, they simply are not physical enough.

On the flip side, with the size Darian DeVries and his staff brought in this offseason, Indiana has quickly flipped a former weakness to a strength. The Hoosiers rank No. 11 in the country in offensive rebounding rate.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: more rebounds result in more shots. So, even if Indiana has a poor night from the field – which is hardly the expectation against this paltry Kentucky defense – it should be able to feast on second-chance opportunities.

One concern for Indiana vs. Kentucky

Syracuse Orange guard Ryan Moesch (0) recovers the ball against Indiana Hoosiers center Samet Yigitoglu (21) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two-point defense

It won’t be all smooth sailing for Indiana on Friday night. One area the Hoosiers have been surprisingly mediocre in – two-point defense – happens to be a Wildcats strength. Kentucky’s two-point efficiency of 61.3 percent ranks No. 27 in the nation. Indiana’s two-point defense ranks just No. 171.

So, the two questions for Indiana: can Jaeden Mustaf and his fellow perimeter defenders keep Kentucky guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins out of the lane? As for the bigs, can Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell protect the rim against those guards and big man Malachi Moreno? The answers may determine this game.