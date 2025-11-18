How To Watch Indiana vs Lindenwood Basketball
Indiana improved to 4-0 with a win over Incarnate Word on Sunday, but it wasn't quite as promising as the Hoosiers' previous wins. After scoring 98-plus points in each of the first three games, Indiana came away with a 69-61 victory over the Cardinals.
The Hoosiers went just 5-for-24 from 3-point range against Incarnate Word after going 38-for-80, or 47.5%, in their first three games. Indiana would certainly prefer to avoid poor shooting nights, but coach Darian DeVries felt Sunday's game taught the team how to win when shots aren't falling.
"We have good shooters, we're built to make threes. So on a night where we don't shoot it particularly well you got find way a way to win. I'm glad we were able to do that," DeVries said. "There is plenty to look at as to why it happened, but the reality is you're going to have off shooting nights. It's just going to happen. Tonight was one of them."
"That's where you got to really rely on your defense and rebounding and taking care of the ball. I just thought the first half the reason our lead built up even though we weren't shooting it well was our defense was really good. Held them to 20% from the field."
The Hoosiers remain at home for Thursday's game against the Lindenwood Lions, a team out of the Ohio Valley Conference. Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Lindenwood
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Lindenwood Lions (2-3, 0-0 in Ohio Valley Conference)
- What: Nonconference matchup
- When: Thursday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Milwaukee 101-70 at home on Nov. 12, then defeated Incarnate Word 69-61 on Sunday. Lindenwood defeated Charleson Southern 83-77 on Nov. 14, then lost 74-65 at Alabama A&M on Sunday.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Lindenwood went 16-17 overall and finished sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 10-10 record. The Lions did not participate in a national postseason tournament after losing in the OVC tournament quarterfinals.
- Series history: First meeting. Indiana is 27-0 all-time against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference.
Meet the coaches
- Kyle Gerdeman, Lindenwood: Gerdeman, 49, has a 71-105 overall record during his seventh season at Lindenwood. He had a 24-35 record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference when Lindenwood competed at the Division II level, and he has a 19-37 record in the Ohio Valley Conference since making the jump to Division I before the 2022-23 season. A Wright City, Mo. native, Gerdeman was previously an assistant coach at Central Michigan from 2012-19. His first head coaching job came with Moberly Area Community College from 2006-09, and he graduated from Southeast Missouri State.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 3-0 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Lindenwood
Lindenwood is off to a 2-3 start with a 98-60 loss at Texas Tech, a 116-51 home win over St. Louis-Pharmacy, a 109-66 loss at St. Louis, an 83-77 win at Charleston Southern and a 74-65 win at Alabama A&M. The Lions are ranked No. 336 overall by KenPom, with the No. 347 offensive efficiency, No. 283 defensive efficiency, and No. 48 adjusted tempo.
Through five games, sophomore guard Jadis Jones leads Lindenwood with 17.3 points per game, but it's been a balanced effort with five players averaging double-digit points. That also includes sophomore guard Dontrez Williams (12.7 ppg), senior center Milos Nenadic (12.4 ppg), senior guard Anias Futrell (11.8 ppg) and sophomore guard Clayton Jackson (10.8 ppg).
The Lions shoot 45.8% from the field, 64.1% from the free throw line and 30.1% from 3-point range on 20.6 attempts per game. Opponents have outrebounded them by one rebound per game, and Lindenwood has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15.2 to 14.6 per game.
Lindenwood tied for fifth in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference poll, and Jones was one of five returning All-OVC players from last season. In a vote from the conference's head coaches and communication directors, Futrell and junior guard Mekhi Cooper were selected as Lindenwood's "players to watch."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.