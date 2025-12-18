Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Rams vs Seahawks TNF
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for betting on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, December 18. This NFC West showdown features two 11-3 teams battling for division supremacy, with the Rams holding a slight edge after their 21-19 victory over Seattle in November. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while backing either team in this crucial divisional matchup.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Rams vs Seahawks
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets are refunded in FanCash up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on the Rams to cover the spread against Seattle and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Daily wagers must be at least $1 with minimum odds of -500.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Offer runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you bet $100 on Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score a touchdown and win, you keep your winnings and the original stake. However, if the bet loses, you'll receive $100 in FanCash to use on future wagers. The promotion maximizes value for bettors targeting this Thursday night clash between division rivals.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and requires no promo code for the Rams vs Seahawks game. Follow these steps to activate your account and start earning FanCash:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using any link on this page.
- Verify your identity with required personal information including name, address, and date of birth.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit to activate your account.
- Place your first $1+ wager on any Rams vs Seahawks market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus provides excellent value for new users targeting Thursday Night Football action. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users beyond the new-customer welcome offer. Current customers can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays during marquee matchups like Thursday Night Football games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.