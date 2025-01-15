How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Illinois Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to face Illinois Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back Big Ten road wins, defeating Northwestern 68-64 and Iowa 74-67 on Sunday. Coach Teri Moren's team has won eight of its last nine game, with the lone blemish being a 73-62 home loss to No. 1 UCLA.
On the other side, Illinois' most recent game also came against Iowa, a 62-57 home victory. That snapped a two-game losing streak in conference play against Washington and Minnesota.
How to watch Indiana vs. Illinois
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 4-1 in Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 2-3)
- What: Big Ten conference matchup.
- When: Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Peacock
- Announcers: Keith Lee (play-by-play), Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (analyst)
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
- Promotions: Pride Game (First 500 fans will receive an IU pride flag)
- Recent results: Indiana won 68-64 on Jan. 8 at Northwestern, then won 74-67 Sunday at Iowa. Illinois lost 68-61 Jan. 5 at Minnesota, then won 62-57 Thursday at home against Iowa.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 14.6 ppg, 40.7 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 12 ppg, 43.9 FG%
- F Lilly Meister: 10.8 ppg, 53.5 FG%
Illinois Fighting Illini
- F Kendall Bostic: 15.7 ppg, 54.7 FG%
- G Genesis Bryant: 14.4 ppg, 36.5 3pt FG%
- G Adalia McKenzie: 13.1 ppg, 45.6 FG%
Meet the coaches
- Shauna Green, Illinois: Green is in her third season at Illinois and has a 53-29 overall record and a 21-20 mark in Big Ten play. Illinois won the WBIT last season and reached the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Green previously coached Dayton from 2016-22 and had a 127-50 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances. She was also an assistant at Northwestern, Dayton and Providence, following her first head coaching gig at Loras from 2005-07.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 239-103 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 438-233. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
Series history
Indiana leads the all-time series 50-31. Illinois won last year's matchup, 86-66, on Feb. 19, 2024 in Champaign, Ill. That loss snapped Indiana's 16-game win streak against Illinois dating back to 2014.
