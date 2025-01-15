Hoosiers Now

How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Illinois Thursday

Coach Teri Moren and the Indiana women's basketball team hosts Illinois Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, the game time, TV and radio information, leading scorers and more.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) dribbles against Southern Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) dribbles against Southern Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to face Illinois Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back Big Ten road wins, defeating Northwestern 68-64 and Iowa 74-67 on Sunday. Coach Teri Moren's team has won eight of its last nine game, with the lone blemish being a 73-62 home loss to No. 1 UCLA.

On the other side, Illinois' most recent game also came against Iowa, a 62-57 home victory. That snapped a two-game losing streak in conference play against Washington and Minnesota.

How to watch Indiana vs. Illinois

  • Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 4-1 in Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 2-3)
  • What: Big Ten conference matchup.
  • When: Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
  • TV: Peacock
  • Announcers: Keith Lee (play-by-play), Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (analyst)
  • Radio: B97
  • Radio announcers: Austin Render
  • Live stats: Statbroadcast
  • Promotions: Pride Game (First 500 fans will receive an IU pride flag)
  • Recent results: Indiana won 68-64 on Jan. 8 at Northwestern, then won 74-67 Sunday at Iowa. Illinois lost 68-61 Jan. 5 at Minnesota, then won 62-57 Thursday at home against Iowa.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

  • G Yarden Garzon: 14.6 ppg, 40.7 3pt FG%
  • G Shay Ciezki: 12 ppg, 43.9 FG%
  • F Lilly Meister: 10.8 ppg, 53.5 FG%

Illinois Fighting Illini

  • F Kendall Bostic: 15.7 ppg, 54.7 FG%
  • G Genesis Bryant: 14.4 ppg, 36.5 3pt FG%
  • G Adalia McKenzie: 13.1 ppg, 45.6 FG%

Meet the coaches

  • Shauna Green, Illinois: Green is in her third season at Illinois and has a 53-29 overall record and a 21-20 mark in Big Ten play. Illinois won the WBIT last season and reached the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Green previously coached Dayton from 2016-22 and had a 127-50 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances. She was also an assistant at Northwestern, Dayton and Providence, following her first head coaching gig at Loras from 2005-07.
  • Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 239-103 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 438-233. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.

Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series 50-31. Illinois won last year's matchup, 86-66, on Feb. 19, 2024 in Champaign, Ill. That loss snapped Indiana's 16-game win streak against Illinois dating back to 2014.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • PATBERG'S ROLE: Teri Moren talked about Ali Patberg’s expanded role as an assistant coach as well as a prominent coaching peer who influenced her. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA GETS VOTES IN TOP 25 POLL: Indiana's women's basketball team was back among the considered teams for the AP Top 25 women's poll this week. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA WINS AT IOWA: Yarden Garzon and a really good defensive effort lift Indiana past No. 23 Iowa. CLICK HERE.
  • WHAT MOREN SAID: Teri Moren's thoughts after Indiana secured a big road win at Iowa. CLICK HERE.
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Basketball