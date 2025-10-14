How To Watch No. 3 Indiana vs. Michigan State: TV, Stream, Kickoff Time
Indiana is coming off arguably the biggest victory in program history, winning Saturday at then-No. 3 Oregon. But Curt Cignetti knows he can't let his team get complacent as they move ahead to a matchup against Michigan State and continue their pursuit of the College Football Playoff.
"Good win Saturday. It was a hard-fought, physical game. Rip off the rearview mirror, so to speak," Cignetti said. "Total focus on Michigan State. I think the key now is our response coming off of this game. But that's always the key. Right?"
"And this team has met every challenge up to this point, because they've been hungry and humble, prepared properly and put it on the field, which requires commitment, discipline, sacrifice, you know, eliminating the noise and clutter, controlling the controllables, and putting themselves in the best position for success, because when you prepare properly, it breeds confidence and brings out your best."
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State
- Who: No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) vs. Michigan State (3-3, 0-3)
- What: Indiana's Homecoming game
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 18
- Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium (56,626) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color), Zora Stephenson (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 85)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 27.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Indiana is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Michigan State's moneyline odds are +1700,
according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday.
- Recent results: Indiana won 30-20 at No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 11 after winning 20-15 at Iowa on Sept. 27. Michigan State lost 38-13 at home to UCLA on Oct. 11 after suffering a 38-27 loss at Nebraska on Oct. 4.
- Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 50-19-2. Indiana won last year's matchup 47-10 in East Lansing, Mich., powered by four passing touchdowns from quarterback Kurtis Rourke and two interceptions by safety Amare Ferrell. The teams have alternated wins in the last five matchups dating back to 2020, but Michigan State went 10-1 against Indiana from 2007-19.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 72 degrees and partly cloudy with a 59% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at 13 miles per hour Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Bloomington.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 17-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 11-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Michigan State's Jonathan Smith has an 8-9 overall record and a 3-9 record in Big Ten play in his second season. He was hired away from Oregon State, where he went 34-35 from 2018-23, including an 18-7 run in his final two seasons.
