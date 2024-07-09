How to Watch Trayce Jackson-Davis in NBA Summer League With Golden State Warriors
Former Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis just wrapped up a three-day stint with the USA basketball men’s select team, which trained with the USA basketball men’s national team in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Jackson-Davis matched up against some of the NBA's top centers, including Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, along with their Olympic teammates Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.
"It was great, just going out here and competing" Jackson-Davis said. "They got a great team, like a said, a bunch of Hall of Famers, some of the best players ever. Just being out on the same court as them, being able to compete. Obviously we didn't get the job done today, we lost by one, but I feel like it was a great experience."
Jackson-Davis will now shift his focus to NBA Summer League action this week as he enters his second season with the Golden State Warriors.
Here is Golden State's full summer league schedule.
- Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN-plus and NBATV against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco, Calif.
- Saturday at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN-plus against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN-plus against the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas, Nev.
- July 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN-plus and NBATV against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas, Nev.
- July 19 at 10:30 p.m ET on ESPN-plus and NBATV against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, Nev.
According to ESPN, each team will play four games from July 12-19. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs. There will be two semifinal games on July 21 and the championship game on July 22. The other 26 teams will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.
Jackson-Davis finished 11th in NBA All-Rookie voting after being selected No. 57 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Playing 16.6 minutes per game with 16 starts and 68 total appearances for the Warriors, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 70.2% from the field and 56.1% from the three throw line.