Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Celtics)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will remain out of the lineup on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, as he's still recovering for a knee injury.

Curry was ruled out for 10 days (for the third time since the All-Star break) back on March 11, meaning he wont' return until later on this month. It appears that Curry's next chance to play will come on March 21 against the Atlanta Hawks, but Golden State will likely provide an updated timeline on his recovery before then.

Golden State's Stephen Curry will miss another 10 days with his ailing knee, stretching his absence to five more games and a total of 20 consecutive, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Curry has started on-court work and is aiming to intensify his workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2026

The Warriors are just 10-19 in the 29 games that Curry has missed this season, and oddsmakers have set them as massive underdogs on the road in Boston. The Warriors are 11.5-point underdogs and +470 to win outright against Boston in the odds at DraftKings.

In addition to Curry being sidelined, the Warriors have ruled out Al Horford, Moses Moody, Seth Curry and of course Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) for this matchup.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He was named an All-Star in the 2025-26 season, but he has not played since Jan. 30 against the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors have slipped to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference as a result, and they remain a game out of the No. 8 seed entering Wednesday's contest. It's hard to see a path for Golden State to make the playoffs if Curry isn't healthy, and the Warriors are in danger of falling to the No. 10 seed if he doesn't return soon.

Golden State plays the Detroit Pistons on Friday before taking on Atlanta on Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. It's possible Curry could be back in the lineup for the Atlanta or Dallas games if the 10-day timeline is all he needs to return.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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