Indiana Surges Into Top 3 of Transfer Rankings After Samet Yigitoglu Commitment

Darian DeVries knew the majority of his core unit would be out of eligibility after the 2025-26 season. Indiana’s top five leading scorers, along with its primary playmaker in Conor Enright, entered the past campaign with just one remaining year of eligibility.



So DeVries hardly walked into this offseason blind. He and his crew understood it’d be a stretch characterized by a reload via the portal.

How Samet Yigitoglu’s Commitment Elevated Indiana’s Transfer Portal Class

Still, the Hoosiers may not have expected to lose all of their depth, including a player who figured to be a key piece of the future in Nick Dorn. Yet that’s exactly what happened.



Forward Trent Sisley is set to be the lone returner for Indiana heading into 2026-27. But in today’s era of college hoops, having one returnee is not nearly the anomaly it used to be. And given the work DeVries and his staff have done in the portal to-date, it may even have been the preferable outcome for the Hoosiers.

With a wide-open roster, Indiana has been able to – and is continuing to – craft its dream roster. And although the Hoosiers have just four new players committed to the program thus far, they’ve already built one of the premier transfer classes in the nation.

NEWS: SMU transfer Samet Yiğitoğlu has committed to Indiana, Tolga Beritan and Sean Kennedy tell DraftExpress.



The 7'2, 22-year-old Turkish center was one of the most coveted big men in the portal after averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 29 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/ISR1KpcpNP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 14, 2026

Where does Indiana’s transfer class rank?

The good news: per 247 Sports, as of Wednesday morning, the Hoosiers have the No. 2 transfer unit in the nation, trailing only Louisville’s star-studded class.



The better news: Indiana isn’t even close to done. For now, with three incoming freshmen, Sisley and the four transfers, the Hoosiers roster sits at just eight, meaning DeVries has more work to do.



And based on the class he has so methodically built thus far, it’s only fair to expect a few more high-level hoopers to join the fold in the coming days and weeks.

Indiana’s incoming transfers

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton celebrates during a NCAA men's basketball game against Missouri at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the four commits, Notre Dame transfer guard Markus Burton is the headliner in the quartet. He’s tabbed as the No. 24 overall transfer for a reason. The 5-foot-11 guard, despite his size, can do it all – and on both ends.

Create for himself at all three levels, generate open looks for others, play lockdown defense – you name it. He’s an ideal fit at lead guard for practically any team in the country, and his skill set should flourish alongside the fellow incoming transfers.

Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech), who is a gifted rim-attacker, will round out the backcourt with Burton, giving the Hoosiers size (he’s 6-foot-6) and athleticism alongside the smaller Burton. Meanwhile, Darren Harris (Duke), a long-distance marksman, is capable of either filling out the starting small forward spot or serving in a sixth-man role.



And, of course, 7-foot-2 SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, will slot seamlessly into the frontcourt, serving as a glass-cleaner, shot-blocker and play-finisher for the Hoosiers.