Indiana Basketball's Aleksa Ristic Stars in Serbia's Win Over Ukraine in FIBA U20
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Incoming Indiana men's basketball freshman guard Aleksa Ristic recorded a double-double in the Serbian National Team's 75-61 win over Ukraine on Wednesday, sending Serbia into the Round of 8 in the FIBA EuroBasket Under-20 tournament in Greece.
Ristic recorded 12 points and 11 assists across 31 minutes of action. He went 4-for-11 shooting from the field and made 2 of 5 attempts from 3-point range while knocking down a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter.
For the tournament, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Ristic is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 assists per game.
Ristic started the FIBA U-20 tournament with 11 points, seven assists and two turnovers in a win over Iceland on July 12. The next day, he tallied eight points, four assists and two steals in a 98-54 blowout victory against Slovenia.
But through two games, Ristic struggled with efficiency from the floor. He was 7-for-22 shooting overall and 0 of 10 from distance. He shined as a ball-handler, notching 11 assists to just three turnovers.
Ristic broke out offensively in an 84-65 win over France on Monday. He scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting and went 4 of 5 at the free throw line. He added eight assists and three turnovers in 33 minutes while going 2-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
The 19-year-old Ristic is now 4 of 22 on 3-pointers in the FIBA U-20 tournament, though he proved a better shooter for KK Dynamic, a professional team in the Basketball League of Serbia. Ristic connected on 38.6% of his 101 attempts from distance during the 2024-25 campaign.
Ristic will join the Hoosiers at the end of the FIBA U-20 tournament, which officially concludes July 20. Serbia, which is 4-0, will play Spain in the quarterfinals Thursday.
When Ristic arrives in Bloomington this summer, he'll join a crowded backcourt with seven scholarship guards in place. Indiana head coach Darian DeVries told Ristic, who committed June 16, that the Hoosiers needed a piece like the Nis, Serbia, native.
"Aleksa is a versatile guard that can play on and off the ball," DeVries said in a statement. "He is a competitive kid that has high-level experience playing in FIBA events. We think he has the ability to handle the basketball and make plays out of the pick-and-roll while also being an efficient shooter that will add tremendous depth to our backcourt."
Ristic will be with the Hoosiers during their three-game international series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which spans Aug. 5-12.
