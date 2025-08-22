Indiana Basketball to Face Baylor in Exhibition Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball will face a high-major foe in a preseason exhibition game this fall.
The Hoosiers are set to play Baylor on Oct. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the program announced Friday on social media.
It will be Indiana's second exhibition contest in the span of nine days, as the Hoosiers announced Thursday they're playing Marian University on Oct. 17 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana football will be at home both weekends, facing Michigan State on Oct. 18 — homecoming weekend — and UCLA on Oct. 25.
Baylor presents a formidable preseason challenge. The Bears went 20-15 last season, earning a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and topping No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the first round before losing to No. 1 Duke in the Round of 32.
And while Baylor returns no players from its 2024-25 roster, the program's pedigree precedes itself. The Bears have made 10 of the last 11 NCAA Tournaments and 13 overall under coach Scott Drew, who's entering his 23rd year at the helm of the program.
Indiana had a similar preseason exhibition experience last season, facing Tennessee on the road before hosting Marian. The Hoosiers won both games.
Counting its three-game exhibition series in Puerto Rico, Indiana will enter coach Darian DeVries' first season with five preseason contests under its belt — an important benefit for a program with an entirely new roster and coaching staff.
