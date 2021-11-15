Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Big Ten Basketball: Week 2 Composite Schedule
    We are into Week 2 of the Big Ten college basketball season and there are several great matchups this week with the Big East and Big Ten squaring off in several meetings as part of the Gavitt Games. Here is the Week 2 schedule, with records and TV times, plus summaries as the week goes by.
    We are in to Week 2 of the Big Ten college basketball season and there are several great matchups this week with the Big East and Big Ten squaring off in several meetings as part of the Gavitt Games. 

    Big Ten teams went a combined 26-2 in Week 1 action, but there are better matchups this week. Here is the Week 2 schedule, with records and TV times, plus summaries as the week goes by.

    This week's schedule

    Monday, Nov. 15

    • Bowling Green (1-1) at No. 17 Ohio State (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • No. 11 Illinois (2-0) at Marquette (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • Penn State (1-0) at Massachusetts (1-1), 7 p.m.  (TV: CBS Sports Network)
    • Providence (2-0) at Wisconsin (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) 

    Tuesday, Nov. 16

    • Wright State (1-1) at No. 7 Purdue (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Creighton (2-0) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m. ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • NJIT (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • New Orleans (1-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 8 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • Seton Hall (2-0) at No. 6 Michigan (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • North Carolina Central (0-2) at Iowa (2-0), 9 p.m. ET TV: (Big Ten Network) 

    Wednesday, Nov. 17

    • George Mason (3-0) at Maryland (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Michigan State (1-1) at Butler (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • St. John's (2-0) at Indiana (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

    Thursday, Nov. 18

    • Ohio State (2-0) at Xavier (2-0), 6:30 p.m ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1) 
    • St. Francis-Brooklyn (0-2) at Penn State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • Alabama State (0-3) at Iowa (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Rutgers (2-0) at DePaul (2-0, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1) 
    • Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

    Friday, Nov. 19

    • Hofstra (1-1) at No. 21 Maryland (3-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
    • Idaho State (1-2) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0) at Minnesota (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
    • No. 6 Michigan (2-0) at UNLV (2-0), 12:30 a.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

    Saturday, Nov. 20

    • No. 7 Purdue (2-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (2-0) at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNNews)
    • Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Michigan State (1-1), 5 p.m. ET. (Stream: BTN-Plus)

    Sunday, Nov. 21

    • Southern (1-1) at Nebraska (1-1) 4 p.m. ET, (TV: ESPNU) 
    • Louisiana (2-0) at Indiana (2-0, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
    • Purdue vs. Tennessee or Villanova in Uncasville, Conn. (Time, TV TBA)
    • Michigan vs. Arizona or Wichita State in Las Vegas, Nev. (Time, TV TBA)
    • WEEK 1 COMPOSITE SCHEDULE: Here are all the results from Week 1 in the Big Ten from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14. CLICK HERE
    • PRESEASON AP POLL: Five Big Ten teams are listed in the preseason Associated Press top-25 college basketball poll with two more, Michigan State and Indiana, just barely on the outside looking in. CLICK HERE
    • PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of five unanimous selections on the 11-man preseason All-Big Ten team and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was named the preseason Player of the Year by the league. CLICK HERE

