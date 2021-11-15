Publish date:
Big Ten Basketball: Week 2 Composite Schedule
We are into Week 2 of the Big Ten college basketball season and there are several great matchups this week with the Big East and Big Ten squaring off in several meetings as part of the Gavitt Games. Here is the Week 2 schedule, with records and TV times, plus summaries as the week goes by.
Big Ten teams went a combined 26-2 in Week 1 action, but there are better matchups this week. Here is the Week 2 schedule, with records and TV times, plus summaries as the week goes by.
This week's schedule
Monday, Nov. 15
- Bowling Green (1-1) at No. 17 Ohio State (2-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- No. 11 Illinois (2-0) at Marquette (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Penn State (1-0) at Massachusetts (1-1), 7 p.m. (TV: CBS Sports Network)
- Providence (2-0) at Wisconsin (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Wright State (1-1) at No. 7 Purdue (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Creighton (2-0) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m. ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- NJIT (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- New Orleans (1-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 8 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- Seton Hall (2-0) at No. 6 Michigan (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- North Carolina Central (0-2) at Iowa (2-0), 9 p.m. ET TV: (Big Ten Network)
Wednesday, Nov. 17
- George Mason (3-0) at Maryland (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Michigan State (1-1) at Butler (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- St. John's (2-0) at Indiana (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
Thursday, Nov. 18
- Ohio State (2-0) at Xavier (2-0), 6:30 p.m ET, (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- St. Francis-Brooklyn (0-2) at Penn State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- Alabama State (0-3) at Iowa (2-0), 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Rutgers (2-0) at DePaul (2-0, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0), 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Friday, Nov. 19
- Hofstra (1-1) at No. 21 Maryland (3-0), 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Idaho State (1-2) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0) at Minnesota (3-0), 7 p.m. ET (Stream: BTN-Plus)
- No. 6 Michigan (2-0) at UNLV (2-0), 12:30 a.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
Saturday, Nov. 20
- No. 7 Purdue (2-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (2-0) at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNNews)
- Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Michigan State (1-1), 5 p.m. ET. (Stream: BTN-Plus)
Sunday, Nov. 21
- Southern (1-1) at Nebraska (1-1) 4 p.m. ET, (TV: ESPNU)
- Louisiana (2-0) at Indiana (2-0, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Purdue vs. Tennessee or Villanova in Uncasville, Conn. (Time, TV TBA)
- Michigan vs. Arizona or Wichita State in Las Vegas, Nev. (Time, TV TBA)
