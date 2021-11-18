Indiana Hangs On For Huge 76-74 Home Win Over St. John's

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a long time since the rabid fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall have been shaking on the edges of their seats, but that's what happened Wednesday night when Indiana staved off a rally to beat St. John's 76-74 for their third straight victory.

The Hoosiers expected a battle from St. John's, and got all they could handle. And despite letting a 13-point lead slip away, they made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a victory.

"We knew they were going to make runs, and they can always be in the ballgame as explosive as they are,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "The missed free throws kept them in the game, and they can make some shots. "This is kind of a carbon copy of the Eastern Michigan game, but once again we made plays down the stretch.''

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and three others were in double figures, with Race Thompson scoring 15 points, Miller Kopp 12 and freshman Tamar Bates had 11, all in the first half.

This win, though, was a complete team effort. Bates, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander all made huge plays to secure the win.

Indiana led 38-27 at the half, Tamar Bates leads Indiana with those 11 points. Race Thompson has 9, and Trayce Jackson-Davis 8. Indiana shot 51.6 percent from the field, and were 4-for-12 from three-point range. Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Bates and Parker Stewart each had a three.

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) steals the ball from St. John's guard Tareq Coburn (10) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

St. John's shot just 33.3 percent from the field. They were averaging 105 points per game coming in, and were averaging 53 points in their two first halves against Mississippi State and St. Peter's, so the 27 was far below what they expected.

But they made a run behind Julian Champagnie, who would finish with 32 points, and cut the lead to five quickly. With just under 9 minutes to go, they tied the game at 56-56, the first tie since 3-3, but Indiana always had an answer. The Red Storm would tie the game two other times, but could never get a lead.

"In the second half, we kind of settled in a little bit and we let them get too comfortable,'' Jackson-Davis said. "Champagnie started hitting some shots, and credit to him. He's a great player. ''

The last tie came at 65-65 with 4:25 to go, but Jackson-Davis hit a floater in the lane and then Thompson scored on a dunk. Champagnie hit another three — he made six on the night — but Jackson-Davis answered again on an offensive rebound to make it 71-68 with 2:03 to go.

Stef Smith scored for St. John's but then Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson, who was saddled with foul trouble a lot of the night, broke free in the lane and scored to put Indiana back up 73-70. He was fouled too, but missed the free throw that could have given Indiana a two-possession lead.

St. John's guard Posh Alexander made two free throws with 54 seconds left. Indiana ran some clock and had good looks, but no was willing to pull the trigger. Thompson caught the ball in the lane with the shot clock running down and made a little fadeaway floater to put Indiana back up by three at 75-72.

"I work on float shot. I do it in practice, and do it messing around sometimes, too. I have confidence in myself to make that play,'' Thompson said.

Indiana did a nice job on switching off on Champagnie on St. John's' next possesion, and Xavier Johnson took the three-point line away from him. He was forced to penetrate and made a 12-footer, cutting the lead to one with 11.1 seconds to go

Johnson was fouled with 8.4 seconds to go, and missed the first free throw but made the second to make it 76-74. St. John's called timeout to set up a final play, and Woodson took Jackson-Davis out and inserted Geronimo to guard Champagnie. He harassed him so bad without fouling, and he had to put up a 28-footer that missed, and Indiana's had its first signature win of the Woodson era.

Woodson had faith that the athletic Geronimo could get the job done on the defensive end, getting that one last decisive stop.

"I went to him, I think around the six, seven-minute mark, and he came in and he responded,'' Woodson said of Geronimo's three-pointer that broke the first tie. "He made some big plays for us, made a couple buckets. He hit a three and he hit a little leaner in the lane, so I felt good.

"My coaches were over screaming at me saying, hey, let's get him in the game for defensive purposes, and so we put him in.''

Geronimo finished with seven points, all in the second half. Lander came in for Johnson after he picked up his fourth foul, and the sophomore from Evansville, Ind., made a huge basket to put Indiana up five after Geronimo's three. He played six minutes in the second half, with no turnovers.

Bates, the true freshman, had a great first half. The big stage and bright lights weren't too big for him at all. He stayed in attack mode and made 5-of-7 shots in the first half to help the Hoosiers pull ahead.

"Tamar is an intensity guy. He's going to keep bringing it, because he's such a vocal guy and he really wants to win so bad,'' Thompson said. "He's been that way since he got here. He's always very vocal.''

Woodson loved what he got from him.

"He was great,'' Woodson said of Bates. "He can score the ball and handle it. He's a freshman and he needs to get a little more meat on his body, but he's been playing well and he's not afraid of the moment.''

Woodson loved that he got contributions from everyone.

"You go back to the last game with Northern Illinois. Our bench was solid then,'' he said. "Our bench has got to be ready, and tonight they came in and did a great job as well.

Indiana struggled from the free throw line, making just 10-of-19 shots (52.6 percent), and many of the misses came late in critical situations.

"We knew they were going to make runs, and they can always be in the ballgame. The missed free throws kept them in the game, and they can make some shots,'' Woodson said. "We have to get better at making free throws. We shoot them every day but guys just have to be comfortable knocking them down because that could be the difference in winning and losing.

"But I'm happy with our ballclub, man, and where we stand. today because we're competing. Our defense has been solid as hell. We're solid again tonight I thought.''

Sophomore guard Trey Galloway was injured in the first half when he was fouled hard by St. John's guard Montez Mathis, and he hit the floor hard. The officials stopped play to review the foul and called it a Flagrant-2 and Mathis was ejected.

Galloway didn't return to the game, and will be evaluated further on Thursday.

"They are going to evaluate him. He's got to see some doctors (Thursday) and see where we are with him,'' Woodson said "If he can't go, it's just next man up. That's how I feel. I feel good about all the guys that are in uniform.''