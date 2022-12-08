Indiana Guards Jalen Hood-Schifino, Anthony Leal Out Against Nebraska on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be without freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino for the second consecutive game. Anthony Leal is also out due to an ankle injury suffered against Miami of Ohio on Nov. 20.

Hood-Schifino was in street clothes during warmups ahead of Indiana's matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. He is dealing with a back injury that kept him out of Indiana's 63-48 loss at Rutgers on Saturday.

Without Hood-Schifino, junior guard Trey Galloway will likely make his second start of the season. Galloway started on Saturday against Rutgers, but he missed all three shots after scoring a season-high 11 points during Indiana's win over North Carolina.

Xavier Johnson remains in his role at starting point guard, and Indiana will need a better game from him to take down Nebraska. Johnson shot 2 for 11 against Rutgers, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson felt Johnson was "trying to do too much."

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall. Indiana is a 13-point favorite and enters the game with a 7-1 record.

