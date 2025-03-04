Indiana Basketball Has Clean Injury Report Going Into Oregon Game
Apart from Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, no one else is listed on Indiana's availability report for Tuesday's game.
EUGENE, Ore. - There were no surprises on the Indiana men's basketball injury report for Tuesday's game against Oregon.
No one expected to play will not be able to play when the Hoosiers and Ducks tipoff at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Matthew Knight Arena.
Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who missed the home game against Penn State last Wednesday, played against Washington on Saturday and will be available against Oregon.
The only Hoosiers listed on the Big Ten availability report were Gabe Cupps, who is out for the season with a meniscus injury, and Jakai Newton, who hasn't played since January. Neither guard was expected to play against the Ducks.
Oregon lists Andre Warren out, also expected as Warren has not played this season.
