Hoosier Favorite No. 30? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65)

Forward Dick Van Arsdale from Greenwood, Ind. ranks 35th on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list with 1,240 points across just three seasons.

Van Arsdale was a machine from the free-throw line averaging 79.3 percent in his Hoosiers career. He also totaled 719 boards.

Identical twin Tom Van Arsdale played with Dick under former head coach Branch McCracken before the set of twins started a lengthy NBA career.

Selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 1965 NBA draft, Dick was later named to the 1966 NBA All-Rookie Team with his twin Tom.

Dick spent three seasons with New York before moving on to the Phoenix Suns where he played until his retirement in 1977. He was a three-time All-Star still known for his precise free-throw shooting.

Nicknamed the "Original Sun", Van Arsdale served as the team's color analyst for 15 years before taking over as head coach in the 1986-87 season for 26 games upon the firing of John MacLeod. Van Arsdale later became the vice president of player personnel in 1992 and then the senior executive vice president in 2004.

Dick Van Arsdale USA Today

Collin Hartman (2013-18)

Forward Collin Hartman out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind. started 36 out of 106 games played for the Hoosiers scoring 437 points and tallying 284 rebounds.

In his sophomore season, Hartman ranked second in the Big Ten in three point percentage with 47.5 percent. In Hartman's first trip to the NCAA Tournament, he contributed 11 points and four rebounds in the Hoosiers' Second Round loss to Wichita State.

The next season, the Hoosiers advanced to the Sweet 16 upsetting No. 4-seed Kentucky to get there. Indiana fell to No. 1-seed North Carolina 101-86 for Coach Tom Crean's final NCAA Tournament game at Indiana.

Ahead of his senior season, Hartman suffered a left knee injury that required surgery and a medical redshirt. Hartman was injury prone and had several injuries throughout his entire career including a broken right wrist and lower left leg injury.

The following season in 2017, Hartman returned to the floor for one last hoorah with the Hoosiers.

Collin Hartman USA Today

Ted Kitchel (1978-83)

Forward Ted Kitchel was a two-time All-American under head coach Bobby Knight and ranks 29th on Indiana's all-time leading scorers list with 1,336 points.

In his freshman season, Kitchel played in one game before being struck by injury and had to watch his team win the 1979 NIT Tournament championship over Purdue from the sidelines.

In the 1979-80 season, the Hoosiers advanced to the Sweet 16, but this time Purdue got its revenge winning 76-69.

Kitchel was named a starter for his remaining three seasons just in time for another banner. Indiana won its fourth NCAA title in 1981 after defeating No. 2-seed North Carolina 63-50 in the championship game.

Kitchel led the team averaging 19.6 points his junior season and ranked second behind Randy Wittman averaging 17.3 points his senior season. Kitchel helped lead the Hoosiers to two more Tournament appearances both seasons and was named an All-American and All-Big Ten for both years.

After college, Kitchel was selected as the 41st overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1983 NBA draft. He didn't make the final roster and went on to play professionally in Italy.

Ted Kitchel IU Archives

Matt Roth (2008-12)

Washington, Ill. native Matt Roth is known for his dynamite three-point shooting that began his freshman season at Indiana. The guard tied for the team lead shooting long distance with 37.3 percent and ranked eighth in the league with made three-pointers.

Roth played the first two games of his sophomore season before suffering a season-ending foot injury in practice, but returned for his junior and senior seasons with his hand as hot as ever. In his 2011-12 senior season, Roth shot a Big Ten best of 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked second all-time at Indiana.

That season, the Hoosiers advanced to the Sweet 16, but No. 1-seed Kentucky sent Indiana back home following a 102-90 defeat.

In 2022, Roth was named the head basketball coach for Blackhawk Christian School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Matt Roth USA Today

All-time No. 30's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 30 at Indiana:

Collin Hartman — (2013-18)

— (2013-18) Matt Roth — (2008-12)

— (2008-12) Kory Barnett — (2008-12)

— (2008-12) Mike White — (2006-08)

— (2006-08) William Gladness — (1997-99)

— (1997-99) Michael Hermon — (1994-95)

— (1994-95) Todd Leary — (1989-94)

— (1989-94) Todd Meier — (1983-87)

— (1983-87) Ted Kitchel — (1978-83)

— (1978-83) John Kamstra — (1972-75)

— (1972-75) Jim Harris — (1967-71)

— (1967-71) Rich Schrumpf — (1965-68)

— (1965-68) Dick Van Arsdale — (1962-65)

— (1962-65) Gordon Mickey — (1959-62)

— (1959-62) Lee Aldridge — (1956-59)

— (1956-59) Charles Hodson — (1954-57)

— (1954-57) Paul Poff — (1952-55)

— (1952-55) Ivrin Leary — (1943-44)

— (1943-44) Herm Schaefer — (1939-41)

— (1939-41) Ralph Dorsey — (1937-40)

