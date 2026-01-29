Michael Strahan Suggests He Might Retire From ‘Good Morning America’ Soon

Michael Strahan retired from the NFL in 2008, but in the years since, he’s taken on a multitude of other roles on television, from being on the Fox Sports NFL desk to hosting game shows to being one of the hosts of Good Morning America. The Hall of Famer is all over television screens.

It sounds like Strahan is considering retirement from some of his broadcasting roles, except for the NFL job with Fox. As a result, some fans believe Strahan’s time on GMA may be coming to an end soon.

He teased his “retirement” when speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast this week. They asked Strahan what’s next for his media career.

“Retirement,” Strahan said before clarifying that he’s not ready to leave Fox. “I love Fox. I absolutely love that. But you work so much, I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. I think at this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.

“I’m not just going to completely disappear,” Strahan said. “... I’ll do Fox until they throw me off of Fox. I don’t want to be 80 years old on Fox, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

We’ll see if and when Strahan makes an official announcement about his future on Good Morning America. If he wants some time freed up in his life, that would be a good place to start as the show runs every weekday morning, though Strahan’s workload on the show has been reduced from the five days per week schedule in recent years. His Fox appearances are once a week just for the NFL season.

